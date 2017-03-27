Sooraj Pancholi To Start Shooting For Next Film With Ajay Devgn

"Both Ajay and Sooraj will get special training in action. I am not at liberty to talk about what kind of training they will undergo. They will train for three months in Germany under international stunt directors," Remo earlier told news agency PTI. The leading lady of the film hasn't been confirmed as of yet.
Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actor opened up about his relationship status. In an interview to Filmfare magazine, Sooraj said, "I'm in a relationship. She's not from this industry. She's a nice girl. Well, guess the paparazzi haven't caught us yet."
Sooraj co-starred Athiya Shetty in Hero. The film was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Hero was a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai-directed 1983 film of the same name.
Last year, Sooraj featured with actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled GF BF. The song was directed by Remo D'Souza.
The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)