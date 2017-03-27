Advertisement
Sooraj Pancholi To Start Shooting For Next Film With Ajay Devgn

Sooraj Pancholi said that the film is a love story and will start shooting for it in another 20 to 25 days

  March 27, 2017 (New Delhi)
Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi photographed in Mumbai (Courtesy: soorajpancholi)

Highlights

  • The film will be directed by Remo D'Souza
  • "Both Ajay and Sooraj will get special training in action," said Remo
  • Sooraj's last film was Hero
Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who debuted in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero, is now set to start shooting for a new film, a love story, reports news agency IANS. "I am starting a film now. In 20 to 25 days probably, I will start shooting for the film. It is a love story. An action love story. That is all I am allowed to say right now," IANS quoted Sooraj as saying. The film will be directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza and will also feature Ajay Devgn. The film's plot revolves around two brothers and is a dance-action film. The project will be Sooraj's second film in two years.

"Both Ajay and Sooraj will get special training in action. I am not at liberty to talk about what kind of training they will undergo. They will train for three months in Germany under international stunt directors," Remo earlier told news agency PTI. The leading lady of the film hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actor opened up about his relationship status. In an interview to Filmfare magazine, Sooraj said, "I'm in a relationship. She's not from this industry. She's a nice girl. Well, guess the paparazzi haven't caught us yet."

Sooraj co-starred Athiya Shetty in Hero. The film was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Hero was a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai-directed 1983 film of the same name.

Last year, Sooraj featured with actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled GF BF. The song was directed by Remo D'Souza.

The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

 

