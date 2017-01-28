Sridevi And Daughters Jhanvi, Khushi Redefine Airport Fashion. See Pics

Jhanvi opted for a striped crop top to go with her black pants, and she accessorised with a printed scarf and kala chashma. Jhanvi zeroed in spotless sneakers while Khushi picked black oxford shoes. Khushi's travel mantra appeared a lot more 'relaxed' - she paired a knotted tee with a black skirt. Both Khushi and Jhanvi added a pop of colour to their outfits with handbags - Khushi with a pink sling and Jhanvi with a maroon tote.
Earlier this month, Sridevi and Jhanvi took the fashion game a notch higher as they headed to a party and shared pictures. Jhanvi scored full marks for the poise and confidence she pulled off the look with. Jhanvi kept it simple and wow with zero accessories and a sleek hair do.
Also spotted at the airport were actresses Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, all of who seemed at the top of their fashion game.
The men's section was represented by Dangal star Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and new-parent Saif Ali Khan.
Sridevi made her comeback in Bollywood with 2012's English Vinglish directed by Gauri Shinde. Her upcoming film is Mom which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is almost a regular at Bollywood parties now and the grapevine has it that her maiden film will be with Karan Johar.