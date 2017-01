Sridevi And Daughters Jhanvi, Khushi Redefine Airport Fashion. See Pics

Sridevi and daughters Jhanvi, Khushi were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday

Mom -Daughter Goals #Sridevi - @jhanvikapoorx A photo posted by SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@sridevibkapoor) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:41am PST

Style check from celebrities at the airport

We also spotted several other Bollywood stars at the airport

Veteran actress Sridevi travelled with her daughters - Jhanvi and Khushi - on Friday, and travelled in style. Jhanvi and Khushi, who are already setting fashion benchmarks with their hand-picked wardrobe choices , redefined travel trends as they set out looking uber-chic in simple casuals. Sridevi, who is almost always accompanied by her daughters, lead Team Fashionista in belted denim palazzos and a white shirt. The stylish trio set the paparazzi running helter-skelter as they navigated through the Mumbai airport on Friday. Jhanvi, Sridevi's elder daughter, is expected to make her Bollywood debut sometime soon while her sister Khushi is busy finishing school.Jhanvi opted for a striped crop top to go with her black pants, and she accessorised with a printed scarf and. Jhanvi zeroed in spotless sneakers while Khushi picked black oxford shoes. Khushi's travel mantra appeared a lot more 'relaxed' - she paired a knotted tee with a black skirt. Both Khushi and Jhanvi added a pop of colour to their outfits with handbags - Khushi with a pink sling and Jhanvi with a maroon tote.Earlier this month, Sridevi and Jhanvi took the fashion game a notch higher as they headed to a party and shared pictures. Jhanvi scored full marks for the poise and confidence she pulled off the look with. Jhanvi kept it simple and wow with zero accessories and a sleek hair do.Also spotted at the airport were actresses Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, all of who seemed at the top of their fashion game.The men's section was represented bystar Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor,actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and new-parent Saif Ali Khan.Sridevi made her comeback in Bollywood with 2012'sdirected by Gauri Shinde. Her upcoming film iswhich is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is almost a regular at Bollywood parties now and the grapevine has it that her maiden film will be with Karan Johar