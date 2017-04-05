'Sridevi Is Truly A Miracle,' Tweets An Old Admirer

Here's RGV's tweet:
Who could have imagined this little girl will become the biggest super star ever of Indian Screen.. @SrideviBKapoor is truly a miracle pic.twitter.com/rlPD49af6r? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2017
Here's Mr Kher's:
The Queen of acting and my favourite actress is BACK. Watch & share this #MomTeaser of @SrideviBKapoor. Jai Ho. https://t.co/ngCbVte7FJ? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 3, 2017
Ram Gopal Varma's always been rather obsessed about Sridevi, now 53 and married with two daughters. He dedicated an entire chapter to her in his autobiography, reportedly prompting her husband Boney Kapoor to brand him 'perverted.' He also once said, "To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment."
RGV, as the filmmaker is known, directed Sridevi in two early Nineties films - Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda, both in Telugu. He has a film coming up soon in Sarkar 3.
Sridevi, star of films such as Moondram Pirai, Mr India and Chandni, is considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema. The actress took a long break after marrying Boney Kapoor, returning in triumph with 2012's acclaimed film English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2015's Tamil film Puli and next stars in Mom, releasing this July.