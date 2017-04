'Sridevi Is Truly A Miracle,' Tweets An Old Admirer

Who could have imagined this little girl will become the biggest super star ever of Indian Screen.. @SrideviBKapoor is truly a miracle pic.twitter.com/rlPD49af6r ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2017

The Queen of acting and my favourite actress is BACK. Watch & share this #MomTeaser of @SrideviBKapoor. Jai Ho. https://t.co/ngCbVte7FJ ? Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) April 3, 2017

Actress Sridevi has received two compliments in as many days on Twitter, the latest of which is from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who has been vocal about his crush on her. On Wednesday, RGV posted an old picture of a very young Sridevi, writing with it: "Who could have imagined this little girl will become the biggest super star ever of Indian screen. @SrideviBKapoor is truly a miracle." Something of a back-handed compliment given that 'miracle' is usually applied to the impossible made possible, and Sridevi's talent was never in doubt. Two days ago, Sridevi'sco-star Anupam Kher described her as 'the queen of acting' in a tweet - that's was the other compliment.Here's RGV's tweet:Here's Mr Kher's:Ram Gopal Varma's always been rather obsessed about Sridevi, now 53 and married with two daughters . He dedicated an entire chapter to her in his autobiography, reportedly prompting her husband Boney Kapoor to brand him 'perverted.' He also once said, "To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment."RGV, as the filmmaker is known, directed Sridevi in two early Nineties films -and, both in Telugu. He has a film coming up soon inand, is considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema. The actress took a long break after marrying Boney Kapoor, returning in triumph with 2012's acclaimed film. She was last seen in 2015's Tamil filmand next stars in Mom , releasing this July.