'Sridevi Is Truly A Miracle,' Tweets An Old Admirer

Sridevi has received two compliments in as many days on Twitter, the latest of which is from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who has been vocal about his crush on her

  | April 05, 2017 16:40 IST (New Delhi)
Sridevi

RGV has directed Sridevi in two films (Courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

  • RGV dedicated an entire chapter to Sridevi in his autobiography
  • Anupam Kher described her as 'the queen of acting'
  • Sridevi will next be seen in Mom
Actress Sridevi has received two compliments in as many days on Twitter, the latest of which is from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who has been vocal about his crush on her. On Wednesday, RGV posted an old picture of a very young Sridevi, writing with it: "Who could have imagined this little girl will become the biggest super star ever of Indian screen. @SrideviBKapoor is truly a miracle." Something of a back-handed compliment given that 'miracle' is usually applied to the impossible made possible, and Sridevi's talent was never in doubt. Two days ago, Sridevi's Chaalbaaz co-star Anupam Kher described her as 'the queen of acting' in a tweet - that's was the other compliment.

Here's RGV's tweet:
 

Here's Mr Kher's:
 

Ram Gopal Varma's always been rather obsessed about Sridevi, now 53 and married with two daughters. He dedicated an entire chapter to her in his autobiography, reportedly prompting her husband Boney Kapoor to brand him 'perverted.' He also once said, "To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment."

RGV, as the filmmaker is known, directed Sridevi in two early Nineties films - Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda, both in Telugu. He has a film coming up soon in Sarkar 3.

Sridevi, star of films such as Moondram Pirai, Mr India and Chandni, is considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema. The actress took a long break after marrying Boney Kapoor, returning in triumph with 2012's acclaimed film English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2015's Tamil film Puli and next stars in Mom, releasing this July.

 

