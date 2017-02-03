Advertisement
Sridevi Says Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Are Her 'Top Priority'

Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi, 19 and Khushi, 16, are quite a sensation on the social media and the spotlight follows them everywhere

  February 03, 2017
Sridevi

Sridevi with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

Bollywood actress Sridevi says that her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi are her priority and that being a mother to her teenaged daughters comes before everything else. Sridevi, who made a comeback to the silver screen after a gap of 12 years in 2012 film English Vinglish, told news agency IANS: "Nothing is more important than your children." Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi, 19 and Khushi, 16, are quite a sensation on social media thanks to their frequent fashionista-like posts. Sridevi's daughters' appearances are most-awaited and the spotlight follows them everywhere. Recently, the trio was at a wedding in Hyderabad and Twitter went crazy tracking their updates.

"Before I became a mother, I remembered how my mother used to talk or behave. She is always at the back of my mind. After you become a mother, the instinct comes naturally. You don't have to learn motherhood," Sridevi told news agency IANS.




Two years after the success of Gauri Shinde-directed English Vinglish, Sridevi starred in Tamil film Puli. Her next film is titled Mom, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi is prepping for her Bollywood debut and will be launched by filmmaker Karan Johar. Jhanvi's father Boney Kapoor confirmed that KJo will help Jhanvi debut. The film is reportedly a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Talking about Jhanvi's debut, Sridevi told IANS in an earlier interview: "If it has to happen, she will enter films. I never planned to be an actress."

(With IANS inputs)

