Sridevi Says Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Are Her 'Top Priority'

"Before I became a mother, I remembered how my mother used to talk or behave. She is always at the back of my mind. After you become a mother, the instinct comes naturally. You don't have to learn motherhood," Sridevi told news agency IANS.
Two years after the success of Gauri Shinde-directed English Vinglish, Sridevi starred in Tamil film Puli. Her next film is titled Mom, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi is prepping for her Bollywood debut and will be launched by filmmaker Karan Johar. Jhanvi's father Boney Kapoor confirmed that KJo will help Jhanvi debut. The film is reportedly a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Talking about Jhanvi's debut, Sridevi told IANS in an earlier interview: "If it has to happen, she will enter films. I never planned to be an actress."
(With IANS inputs)