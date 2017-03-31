Advertisement
Sridevi's Mom Teaser: Shades Of A Mother, As Explained By Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The release comes a day after Raveena Tandon unveiled the trailer of her new film titled Maatr, also meaning mother. Earlier this month, the posters of both the films were revealed consecutively

  March 31, 2017 20:55 IST (New Delhi)
Sridevi in a poster of the film

  • Mom releases on July 14
  • The first poster of the film was released earlier this month
  • Sridevi stars as the protagonist in Mom
Actress Sridevi has revealed the teaser of her much talked-about upcoming film Mom, in which she plays the protagonist. "A mom's love knows no bounds!" Sridevi wrote in her tweet when she shared the teaser on Friday evening. The teaser features simply a narration in the voice of what appears to be actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's while the word mother is formed in animation in multiple languages in the background. The release comes a day after Raveena Tandon unveiled the trailer of her new film titled Maatr, also meaning mother. Earlier this month, the posters of both the films were revealed consecutively.

The teaser will have you thinking as it begins with the words "Badalte waqt mein bhi nahi badalta uska pyaar. Bachchon ke liye phool si wo, dushman ke liye Talwar" when you realise it explains the various shades of a mother. The trailer also compares a mother to God, as various forms of the protector. "Lakshmi bhi wo, Saraswati, Durga aur Kali bhi. Ussi se ghar mein hoti hai Holi, Eid aur Diwali bhi," says the narration.

This is how Sridevi shared the teaser on Friday:
 

Mom will be helmed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's new film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh along with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in significant roles. Mom releases on July 14.

Sridevi's last Bollywood film was Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, which was her first movie after a gap of 15 years. Sridevi also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for playing the role of a simple housewife in the film.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon's Maatr is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21.
 

 

