Sridevi's Mom Teaser: Shades Of A Mother, As Explained By Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actress Sridevi has revealed the teaser of her much talked-about upcoming film, in which she plays the protagonist. "A mom's love knows no bounds!" Sridevi wrote in her tweet when she shared the teaser on Friday evening. The teaser features simply a narration in the voice of what appears to be actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's while the word mother is formed in animation in multiple languages in the background. The release comes a day after Raveena Tandon unveiled the trailer of her new film titled, also meaning mother. Earlier this month, the posters of both the films were revealed consecutively.The teaser will have you thinking as it begins with the words "" when you realise it explains the various shades of a mother . The trailer also compares a mother to God, as various forms of the protector. "," says the narration.This is how Sridevi shared the teaser on Friday:will be helmed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's new film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh along with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in significant roles.releases on July 14.Sridevi's last Bollywood film was Gauri Shinde's, which was her first movie after a gap of 15 years. Sridevi also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for playing the role of a simple housewife in the film.Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon'sis scheduled to release in theatres on April 21.