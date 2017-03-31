Sridevi's Mom Teaser: Shades Of A Mother, As Explained By Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The teaser will have you thinking as it begins with the words "Badalte waqt mein bhi nahi badalta uska pyaar. Bachchon ke liye phool si wo, dushman ke liye Talwar" when you realise it explains the various shades of a mother. The trailer also compares a mother to God, as various forms of the protector. "Lakshmi bhi wo, Saraswati, Durga aur Kali bhi. Ussi se ghar mein hoti hai Holi, Eid aur Diwali bhi," says the narration.
This is how Sridevi shared the teaser on Friday:
A mom's love knows no bounds! #MaaKahoYaMomhttps://t.co/tb9WNm1MbG@Nawazuddin_S@ZeeStudios_@MOMTheMovie#MOM? SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 31, 2017
Mom will be helmed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's new film also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh along with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in significant roles. Mom releases on July 14.
Sridevi's last Bollywood film was Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, which was her first movie after a gap of 15 years. Sridevi also won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for playing the role of a simple housewife in the film.
Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon's Maatr is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21.