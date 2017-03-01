Suniel Shetty's Father Dies At 93: Report

Suniel Shetty previously said in an interview with Hindustan Times that his father is his real hero. The Hera Pheri actor told Hindustan Times "My father, Veerappa Shetty, used clean plates since he worked as a waiting boy at a restaurant. My father is my real hero. He started working at the age of nine. He used to sleep on flattened mustard sacks and used a rolled-up gunny bag as a pillow."
Suniel Shetty has worked in movies like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na. The actor will next be seen in the third film of the comic Hera Pheri series, along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Athiya is currently shooting in London for her upcoming film Mubarakan, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.