Suniel Shetty's Father Dies At 93: Report

Actor Suniel Shetty's father Virappa Shetty died on February 28, according to a report in Bollywood Life . Suniel Shetty's father, who was 93, died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment. The Dhadkan actor's father reportedly suffered a stroke in 2013 , after which Suniel Shetty is believed to have set up an entire ICU at his Mumbai residence. Mr Shetty's illness is believed to be why his actor son has made few film appearances recently . Virappa Shetty is also survived by his wife, daughter Sujata, daughter-in-law Mana and grandchildren , one of whom is actress Athiya Shetty . According to a report in Bollywood Life, Veerapa Shetty will be cremated on Wednesday.Suniel Shetty previously said in an interview with Hindustan Times that his father is his real hero. Theactor told Hindustan Times "My father, Veerappa Shetty, used clean plates since he worked as a waiting boy at a restaurant. My father is my real hero. He started working at the age of nine. He used to sleep on flattened mustard sacks and used a rolled-up gunny bag as a pillow." Suniel Shetty has worked in movies likeand its sequel Phir Hera Pheri,and Main Hoon Na. The actor will next be seen in the third film of the comicseries, along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Athiya is currently shooting in London for her upcoming film, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.