Sunil Grover, Sunny Leone And IPL: What Went Down In Their Live Commentary

Comedian Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati brought the house down when he partnered actress Sunny Leone to provide the commentary for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday night that was live streamed on the UC News app. Sunil earlier announced in a video that he would be part of UC News' app-based commentary with Sunny. In a series of tweets, the 39-year-comedian shared how the two had a blast as they commented on the match. It began with a toss, but not like the ones you see on the cricket pitch. Sunil Grover, who conducted the toss, placed the coin on his head and remarked, "On my head there is a tail. It is oily."What followed later was a series of hilarious interactions between the two, including who each one supported for the day. Sunny was quick to respond that she was supporting Shah Rukh Khan's KKR and also Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab. But Sunil, with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, said that he "supported the dimples" - both SRK and Preity Zinta have dimples.Here's what you missed. Take a look.The duo also cheered for the teams with pompoms and played some cricket too.And as it was Baisakhi, Sunil Grover made sure that Sunny Leone learnt somemoves from him too. Sunil Grover, who is best known for his characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on, has reportedly quit the series after an alleged mid-air feud with the show's headliner Kapil Sharma. Kapil allegedly hit Sunil with a slipper while drunk. He later apologised. Reports have also been doing the rounds suggesting that the channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show has planned a new show with Sunil Grover in the lead.