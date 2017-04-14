Sunil Grover, Sunny Leone And IPL: What Went Down In Their Live Commentary

What followed later was a series of hilarious interactions between the two, including who each one supported for the day. Sunny was quick to respond that she was supporting Shah Rukh Khan's KKR and also Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab. But Sunil, with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humour, said that he "supported the dimples" - both SRK and Preity Zinta have dimples.
Here's what you missed. Take a look.
And it begins with a toss between @SunnyLeone & @whosunilgrover.Guess who won it. #MasalaCommentarypic.twitter.com/spy0CHZuP7? UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017
Whoa! That banter between @WhoSunilGrover & @SunnyLeone is something! Catch them LIVE now on #MasalaCommentary by UC News app. pic.twitter.com/GsrwJr7IO1? UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017
The duo also cheered for the teams with pompoms and played some cricket too.
Full of energy in the house @WhoSunilGrover & @SunnyLeone are having so much of fun in the LIVE #MasalaCommentary on UC News. pic.twitter.com/Fp0xoy7Xav? UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017
And as it was Baisakhi, Sunil Grover made sure that Sunny Leone learnt some gidda moves from him too.
When playing cricket is fun! @WhoSunilGrover@SunnyLeone#MasalaCommentarypic.twitter.com/A9YSSYKfP6? UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017
Giddha with @SunnyLeone Main keha Happy Baisakhi jiiii! @UCNews_India#masalacommentarypic.twitter.com/naH7EkmAr6? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 13, 2017
Sunil Grover, who is best known for his characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show, has reportedly quit the series after an alleged mid-air feud with the show's headliner Kapil Sharma. Kapil allegedly hit Sunil with a slipper while drunk. He later apologised. Reports have also been doing the rounds suggesting that the channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show has planned a new show with Sunil Grover in the lead.