Sunny Leone Brings Summer To Instagram With Her Beach Vacation Pics

Sunny Leone's vacation pictures are everything summer. We have curated them for you. You're welcome:
Finally at the pool this morning with @DanielWeber99pic.twitter.com/4Z7CnWVjsh? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 22, 2017
Slow motion walk on the beach hehe pic.twitter.com/UdImpZiJMS? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 22, 2017
Cancun!!! Love! pic.twitter.com/eT9LcxdlGv? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 22, 2017
Cancun!!! Love! pic.twitter.com/eT9LcxdlGv? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 22, 2017
So nice to be on a beach vacation Cancun Mexico! pic.twitter.com/eoCU52gIqS? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 21, 2017
The Raees actress is perhaps prepping for a very busy schedule ahead of her. She will expectedly perform at pop sensation Justin Bieber's concert in India, which will be held as part of his Purpose Tour and is scheduled for May 10. "Her involvement should not come as a surprise, given that she is popular in India and overseas. In fact, a lot of big names are being considered," a source close to the organisers of the show told Mid-Day.
Meanwhile, Sunny is expected to make an appearance in a song in upcoming Telugu film PSV Garuda Vega. She will feature in a cameo appearance in Sonakshi Sinha's Noor. Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, will also see Sunny in a special dance number appearance. Tera Intezaar, her film with Arbaaz Khan, is also in the pipeline.
Actress Sunny Leone is Canadian of Indian origin and made her Bollywood debut with 2012 thriller Jism 2. She has also featured in films like Mastizaade and Ek Paheli Leela.