Sunny Leone's Plane Almost Crashed But She's Safe. Here's Her Message

Sunny Leone shared her message on Instagram and wrote: "Private plane almost crashed through bad weather in Maharashtra! Thank you God we are all alive. And now driving back to Mumbai! (sic)

  | May 31, 2017 20:10 IST (New Delhi)
Sunny Leone was travelling on her private plane. (Image courtesy: Sunny Leone)

  • Sunny Leone said that the pilots also started praying mid-air
  • Sunny Leone landed in a remote area in Maharashtra
  • She completed the rest of her journey by road
Actress Sunny Leone's private plane almost crashed through bad weather in Maharashtra today. The 36-year-old actress was en route Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber when due to rain their plane encountered an unknown difficulty and almost crashed. The plane made an emergency landing in a remote area in Maharashtra and Sunny Leone preferred to continue the rest of the journey by road. She thanked the pilots for getting them through safely and wrote in a tweet: "Have to thank the pilots for doing such an amazing job getting us through and alive. But you know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid-air." Here's what Sunny Leone tweeted:
 
 

Sunny Leone also posted a video on Instagram, in which she said: "Our plane almost just crashed and now we're in some remote place in Maharashtra and now we are driving home. Everybody was freaking out on the plane. We're alive. We're going home."
 


RJ Alok was concerned about Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's safety and tweeted:
  And Sunny replied:
  Sunny Leone was in Ranchi a couple of days back.

Sunny Leone was last seen in a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's Noor. Earlier this year, she featured in Raees song Laila O Laila. Her upcoming films are Baadshaho (for a special song appearance) and Tera Intezaar.

Sunny Leone debuted in Bollywood in 2012 film Jism 2 and is also known for her work in films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade and One Night Stand.

 

