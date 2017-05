Sunny Leone's Plane Almost Crashed But She's Safe. Here's Her Message

Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! ? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us! ? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Private plane almost crashed through bad weather in Maharashtra! Thank you God we are all alive. And now driving back to Mumbai! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 31, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

OH Lord , just heard about Bad weather News , hope you both Well ... @SunnyLeone n my brother @DanielWeber99 .. Stay Blessed #RjAlok ? RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 31, 2017

Yes are good. Taking the scenic route and seeing the lovely country side of Maharashtra. Feeling blesssed https://t.co/Nm2iD37U8c ? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017

Actress Sunny Leone's private plane almost crashed through bad weather in Maharashtra today. The 36-year-old actress was en route Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber when due to rain their plane encountered an unknown difficulty and almost crashed. The plane made an emergency landing in a remote area in Maharashtra and Sunny Leone preferred to continue the rest of the journey by road. She thanked the pilots for getting them through safely and wrote in a tweet: "Have to thank the pilots for doing such an amazing job getting us through and alive. But you know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid-air." Here's what Sunny Leone tweeted:Sunny Leone also posted a video on Instagram, in which she said: "Our plane almost just crashed and now we're in some remote place in Maharashtra and now we are driving home. Everybody was freaking out on the plane. We're alive. We're going home."RJ Alok was concerned about Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's safety and tweeted:And Sunny replied:Sunny Leone was in Ranchi a couple of days back.Sunny Leone was last seen in a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's. Earlier this year, she featured insong. Her upcoming films are Baadshaho (for a special song appearance) andSunny Leone debuted in Bollywood in 2012 filmand is also known for her work in films likeand