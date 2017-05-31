Sunny Leone's Plane Almost Crashed But She's Safe. Here's Her Message

Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it's bad when the pilot starts praying mid air!? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017
Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us!? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017
Sunny Leone also posted a video on Instagram, in which she said: "Our plane almost just crashed and now we're in some remote place in Maharashtra and now we are driving home. Everybody was freaking out on the plane. We're alive. We're going home."
RJ Alok was concerned about Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's safety and tweeted:
And Sunny replied:
OH Lord , just heard about Bad weather News , hope you both Well ... @SunnyLeone n my brother @DanielWeber99 .. Stay Blessed #RjAlok? RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) May 31, 2017
Sunny Leone was in Ranchi a couple of days back.
Yes are good. Taking the scenic route and seeing the lovely country side of Maharashtra. Feeling blesssed https://t.co/Nm2iD37U8c? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 31, 2017
Sunny Leone was last seen in a cameo in Sonakshi Sinha's Noor. Earlier this year, she featured in Raees song Laila O Laila. Her upcoming films are Baadshaho (for a special song appearance) and Tera Intezaar.
Sunny Leone debuted in Bollywood in 2012 film Jism 2 and is also known for her work in films like Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade and One Night Stand.