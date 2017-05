Sushant Singh Rajput And Kendall Jenner Cover Vogue

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput features in a special edition of Vogue India with model, television personality Kendall Jenner. Theactor shared an Instagram post from the photoshoot. Sushant, dressed in a white suit, finished out his look with a sleek hairdo while Kendall complemented theactor in a white ensemble. Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated for this photoshoot in February, in Jaipur. A palace backdrop is in contrast with Sushant and Kendall's contemporary look. The photoshoot was headed by acclaimed celebrity photographer Mario Testino. He shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "I am very thankful for the opportunity."Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner picture for Vogue:More pictures from the special issue shared by Mario Testino:Kendall Jenner covers the May issue of the magazine, which is also Vogue's 10th anniversary collector's edition. Here's another shot of Kendall:Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for films likeand. Sushant played the lead role in television showfrom 2009-2011 before making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's, which was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat'sSushant is awaiting the release ofand will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's, which is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant has also started preparing for the role of an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke , co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.Tell us what you think about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner's photoshoot in the comments section.