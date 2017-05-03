Sushant Singh Rajput And Kendall Jenner Cover Vogue

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner picture for Vogue:
More pictures from the special issue shared by Mario Testino:
I AM VERY THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY OF EDITING MY 12TH VOGUE TAKEOVER. THE INDIAN VOGUE WITH KENDALL JENNER ON THE COVER! ESTOY MUY AGRADECIDO POR LA OPORTUNIDAD DE EDITAR MI 12 VOGUE TAKEOVER. VOGUE INDIA CON KENDALL JENNER EN LA PORTADA! @VogueIndia @KendallJenner @at_easeladies @KellyBellyboom @SushantSinghRajput @hairbychristiaan @KatrinaKaif @thevalgarland @nidhisunil @Priya_Tanna #MarioTestino
Kendall Jenner covers the May issue of the magazine, which is also Vogue's 10th anniversary collector's edition. Here's another shot of Kendall:
Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for films like Kai Po Che and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. Sushant played the lead role in television show Pavitra Rishta from 2009-2011 before making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's The 3 Mistakes Of My Life.
Sushant is awaiting the release of Raabta and will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant has also started preparing for the role of an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.
