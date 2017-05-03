Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput And Kendall Jenner Cover Vogue

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner's contemporary style is in contrast with the backdrop of Jaipur's palace

  | May 03, 2017 14:37 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner from the Vogue photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Sushant)

  • Kendall Jenner covers a special edition of the magazine
  • Sushant and Kendall collaborated for the photoshoot in February
  • Mario Testino headed the photoshoot in Jaipur
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput features in a special edition of Vogue India with model, television personality Kendall Jenner. The Raabta actor shared an Instagram post from the photoshoot. Sushant, dressed in a white suit, finished out his look with a sleek hairdo while Kendall complemented the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor in a white ensemble. Kendall Jenner and Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated for this photoshoot in February, in Jaipur. A palace backdrop is in contrast with Sushant and Kendall's contemporary look. The photoshoot was headed by acclaimed celebrity photographer Mario Testino. He shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "I am very thankful for the opportunity."

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner picture for Vogue:
 
 

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on



More pictures from the special issue shared by Mario Testino:
 

Kendall Jenner covers the May issue of the magazine, which is also Vogue's 10th anniversary collector's edition. Here's another shot of Kendall:
 
 
 


Sushant Singh Rajput is best known for films like Kai Po Che and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. Sushant played the lead role in television show Pavitra Rishta from 2009-2011 before making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's The 3 Mistakes Of My Life.

Sushant is awaiting the release of Raabta and will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant has also started preparing for the role of an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.

