Sushant Singh Rajput Drops Surname From Twitter After Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

"We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge," tweeted Sushant Singh Rajput

  | January 29, 2017 17:48 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

"What are we turning into?" wrote Sushant (courtesy: SushantSinghRajput)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput protested against the condemnable attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by members of the Rajput Karni Sena, and removed his surname from Twitter. The 31-year-old actor's Twitter profile now reflects only 'Sushant' though the handle remains the same. "We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames. If you're that courageous, give us your first name to acknowledge," tweeted Sushant Singh Rajput. The PK actor followed up with tweets, in which he mentioned: "What are we turning into?" and "There is no religion or cast bigger than humanity."

Mr Bhansali was shooting for his upcoming period drama Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday, when he was assaulted by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for distorting history. Mr Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled, before the protesters went on to damage cameras and other equipment on the sets. The Rajput Karni Sena protested against alleged intimate scenes featuring Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone in the film. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh play Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively.
 
 

Here's a screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter page:
 
sushant

Here's a screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter page


A statement on behalf of Mr Bhansali said that Team Padmavati have decided to stall their shooting schedule in Jaipur and head back to Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of Padmavati," read the statement.

Sushant also had befitting replies for those who questioned his decision to drop his surname on Twitter.
 

This is how he responded:
 
 

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also posted a series of angry tweets:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Padmavati actors also condemned the incident as "horrifying" and "shocking" - Deepika clarified that Padmavati does not tamper with historical facts. "As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history," she tweeted.


 
 
 

Meanwhile, Ranveer said: "We are making Padmavati keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community."
 
 
 

"Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me," tweeted Shahid Kapoor.
 
 
 
 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani. Mr Bhansali won National Award for 2016 period drama Bajirao Mastani, also starring Deepika and Ranveer.
 

