Sushant Singh Rajput Drops Surname From Twitter After Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mr Bhansali was shooting for his upcoming period drama Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday, when he was assaulted by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for distorting history. Mr Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled, before the protesters went on to damage cameras and other equipment on the sets. The Rajput Karni Sena protested against alleged intimate scenes featuring Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone in the film. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh play Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively.
We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames.? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017
If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati
What are we turning into ?#heartbroken#Padmavati? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017
Here's a screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter page:
A statement on behalf of Mr Bhansali said that Team Padmavati have decided to stall their shooting schedule in Jaipur and head back to Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of Padmavati," read the statement.
Sushant also had befitting replies for those who questioned his decision to drop his surname on Twitter. A tweet addressing Sushant read:
@itsSSR@StarPlus surname is respect to our Father and forefathers. Due to some stupid act by some idiots dsn't mean we stop following them.— Vishal Pratap (@Vishal_pratap91) January 29, 2017
This is how he responded:
Well I respect my father and he knows it. But that doesn't allow me to disrespect somebody's son.? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017
(1/2) https://t.co/sOyhiMqa8o
Violence is not bravery .? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017
You react on a speculation because of fear .
There are ways to put up your point but that requires intelligence. https://t.co/sOyhiM8zgQ
Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also posted a series of angry tweets:
A film that is not yet made, but the whole world knows the script and what it's going to be. Such visionaries.. waah? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
A film that is not yet made, but the whole world knows the script and what it's going to be. Such visionaries.. waah? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
Fake empty pride is the last refuge of the one that's never been honorable.. blind , unquestioning mob that doesn't know how it's being used? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
Years of fear and prejudice is being fanned and used to serve the purpose of very few.? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
I made 'Gulaal' about everything that's misplaced about my own community. And it still holds true.? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
When I was making Gulaal, every Royal told me the story of 'Roothi Rani'. Irony was that each one's version was different from the other..? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
Just because a lead actor plays a villain , it does not mean that the film shows what is being assumed..? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
In 2008 , this is what SLB said about how he looks at Padmavati..for those who assume what he is making without knowing the script are wrong pic.twitter.com/ksfBGe5MW0? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017
The Padmavati actors also condemned the incident as "horrifying" and "shocking" - Deepika clarified that Padmavati does not tamper with historical facts. "As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history," she tweeted.
In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati- Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati- Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.- Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Ranveer said: "We are making Padmavati keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community."
As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community.- Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017
Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings.- Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017
Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support.- Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017
"Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me," tweeted Shahid Kapoor.
Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me.- Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed.- Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it.- Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened.- Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani. Mr Bhansali won National Award for 2016 period drama Bajirao Mastani, also starring Deepika and Ranveer.