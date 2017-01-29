Sushant Singh Rajput Drops Surname From Twitter After Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

We would suffer till the time we're obsessed with our surnames.

If you're that courageous,give us your first name to acknowledge.#padmavati ? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 27, 2017

@itsSSR@StarPlus surname is respect to our Father and forefathers. Due to some stupid act by some idiots dsn't mean we stop following them. — Vishal Pratap (@Vishal_pratap91) January 29, 2017

Well I respect my father and he knows it. But that doesn't allow me to disrespect somebody's son.

(1/2) https://t.co/sOyhiMqa8o ? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017

Violence is not bravery .

You react on a speculation because of fear .

There are ways to put up your point but that requires intelligence. https://t.co/sOyhiM8zgQ ? Sushant (@itsSSR) January 29, 2017

A film that is not yet made, but the whole world knows the script and what it's going to be. Such visionaries.. waah ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

Fake empty pride is the last refuge of the one that's never been honorable.. blind , unquestioning mob that doesn't know how it's being used ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

Years of fear and prejudice is being fanned and used to serve the purpose of very few. ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

I made 'Gulaal' about everything that's misplaced about my own community. And it still holds true. ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

When I was making Gulaal, every Royal told me the story of 'Roothi Rani'. Irony was that each one's version was different from the other.. ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

Just because a lead actor plays a villain , it does not mean that the film shows what is being assumed.. ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

In 2008 , this is what SLB said about how he looks at Padmavati..for those who assume what he is making without knowing the script are wrong pic.twitter.com/ksfBGe5MW0 ? Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 28, 2017

In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday's events!#Padmavati - Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As Padmavati I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati - Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is. - Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 28, 2017

As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. - Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. - Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support. - Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2017

Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed. - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017

And my only regret is that I wasn't by his side when this happened. - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 28, 2017