Sushant Singh Rajput Says Box Office Results 'Don't Influence' His Choice Of Films

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, described him as an 'amazing actor.' "He can essay different kind of roles. We as actors relate to each other even if we are not related to each other," PTI quoted Kriti Sanon as saying.
Raabta also features Rajkummar Rao, who will be playing the role of a 324-year-old man. Varun Sharma and Jim Sarbh will also be seen playing key roles in the film.
Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in Raabta.
Raabta has been co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on the theme of incarnation.
Sushant Singh Rajput last featured in 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. He is currently shooting for Drive along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Abhishek Kapoor next film, titled Kedarnath. However, the PK actor told PTI that he is 'yet to sign the film.'
