Sushant Singh Rajput Says Box Office Results 'Don't Influence' His Choice Of Films

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is awaiting the release of his film Raabta, told news agency PTI that he does not choose films keeping in mind their ultimate box-office result. The 31-year-old actor said that he is 'pushed by the difficult roles' offered to him

  | June 07, 2017 18:12 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput last featured in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (Image courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is awaiting the release of his film Raabta, told news agency PTI that he does not choose films keeping in mind their ultimate box-office result. The 31-year-old actor said that he is 'pushed by the difficult roles' offered to him. "The box office prospect of a film never influences my decision. I never decide on my films with the assumption that this will or won't do well in the market. I am pushed by difficult roles offered in a film and feel the challenge to deliver," PTI quoted Sushant Singh Rajput as saying. Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan, is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday.

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, described him as an 'amazing actor.' "He can essay different kind of roles. We as actors relate to each other even if we are not related to each other," PTI quoted Kriti Sanon as saying.

Raabta also features Rajkummar Rao, who will be playing the role of a 324-year-old man. Varun Sharma and Jim Sarbh will also be seen playing key roles in the film.

Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in Raabta.

Raabta has been co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania and Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on the theme of incarnation.

Sushant Singh Rajput last featured in 2016 movie M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. He is currently shooting for Drive along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Sushant will also feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke.

Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Abhishek Kapoor next film, titled Kedarnath. However, the PK actor told PTI that he is 'yet to sign the film.'

(With PTI inputs)

 

