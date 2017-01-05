Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan Knows What You Did In Dubai And He Likes It

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017
But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuestpic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL
The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Raees, has engaged his fans by sharing snippets of a song from the film titled O Zaalima. The makers of Raees may release the song, which features Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, on Thursday.
Har Dhak Dhak mein Tera naam hai... O Zaalima. pic.twitter.com/ZTmWo6vH2S? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017
Arz Kiya Hai... O Zaalima, Kitna Behkaaogi... #ZaalimaTomorrowpic.twitter.com/lYS6T9q1tP? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan will soon jump into the promotions of Raees, which releases on January 25. However, Mahira Khan will not join the Happy New Year star in India. One of Shah Rukh's confirmed promotional event is his appearance on reality television show Bigg Boss 10, which is hosted by his colleague Salman Khan. The show's makers said that Shah Rukh and Salman will shoot for a special episode which will be a part of Bigg Boss 10 pre finale segment. Shah Rukh earlier publicized his 2015 film Dilwale with co-star Kajol on the show.
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Indian cricketer M S Dhoni's biopic will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Raabta, which is directed by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma, while Deepika Padukone reportedly has a cameo in it.