Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan Knows What You Did In Dubai And He Likes It

Four takes to pull off an @iamsrk and still not quite there yet:)

But #dubai mein toh try karna banta hai..:)) #BeMyGuestpic.twitter.com/oCaq4utmVL ? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

The hair,the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome!! https://t.co/PbPdeaY1IV ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Har Dhak Dhak mein Tera naam hai... O Zaalima. pic.twitter.com/ZTmWo6vH2S ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2017

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput tried to pull off Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose while on vacation in Dubai. According to theactor it took "four takes to pull off an SRK and still not quite there yet." But Shah Rukh Khan, 51, gave his act a perfect 10. Smile, Sushant. Thestar gave his approval after Sushant shared the video on Twitter. SRK said: "The hair, the hands the pose all was perfect. 10/10 awesome." This is not the first time Sushant, who is a self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan-fan, has tried to get the actor's signature step right. Take a look at Sushant's latest attempt:Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of, has engaged his fans by sharing snippets of a song from the film titled. The makers ofmay release the song, which features Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan , on Thursday.Shah Rukh Khan will soon jump into the promotions of, which releases on January 25. However, Mahira Khan will not join thestar in India. One of Shah Rukh's confirmed promotional event is his appearance on reality television show Bigg Boss 10 , which is hosted by his colleague Salman Khan. The show's makers said that Shah Rukh and Salman will shoot for a special episode which will be a part ofpre finale segment. Shah Rukh earlier publicized his 2015 filmwith co-star Kajol on the show.Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Indian cricketer M S Dhoni's biopic will be next seen in Homi Adajania's, which is directed by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma, while Deepika Padukone reportedly has a cameo in it.