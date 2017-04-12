Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput Takes Kriti Sanon For A Drive. See Viral Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput, dressed in denims and tee with aviators was on the driver's seat while Kriti Sanon, who wore a white top, was in the adjacent seat

  | April 12, 2017 14:56 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Sushant Singh Rajput stars opposite Kriti Sanon in Raabta
  • Sushant reportedly bought a new car
  • Sushant and Kriti denied they're dating time and again
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, co-stars of upcoming film Raabta, were spotted on a drive in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pictures of their outing swiftly went viral and placed them on the top of the trends list. Sushant reportedly took Kriti out for a ride in his recently-purchased car. Sushant, dressed in denims and tee with aviators was on the driver's seat while Kriti, who wore a white top, was in the adjacent seat. They were also spotted in Santacruz area of Mumbai - before or after the drive, one cannot be certain. Sushant is rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon, but both of them have denied the reports.

Here are some pics from Sushant and Kriti's drive:
 
sushant kriti

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in Mumbai

 
ushant kriti

Sushant reportedly recently bought this car.

 
sushant kriti

Sushant and Kriti co-star in upcoming film Raabta

 
sushant

Sushant and Kriti photographed in Mumbai


Earlier, when Kriti was asked about dating Sushant, she told news agency PTI: "It happens every time you work with someone but I clarified what I had to online. Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I really don't know what to say. It is the easiest thing to assume. I said what I wanted to. It reached a point where families started getting involved which was a little nasty."

Sushant Singh Rajput, 31, was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and his next is Raabta, which produced by Homi Adajania and directed by Dinesh Vijan. Actress Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in Raabta. His upcoming films are Takadum also with Homi Adajania, Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Chanda Mama Door Ke with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.

Kriti Sanon, who has been praised for recent Indian Premier League performance, has Bareilly Ki Barfi lined-up after Raabta. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan.

(With PTI inputs)

 

