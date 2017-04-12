Sushant Singh Rajput Takes Kriti Sanon For A Drive. See Viral Pics

Here are some pics from Sushant and Kriti's drive:
Earlier, when Kriti was asked about dating Sushant, she told news agency PTI: "It happens every time you work with someone but I clarified what I had to online. Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I really don't know what to say. It is the easiest thing to assume. I said what I wanted to. It reached a point where families started getting involved which was a little nasty."
Sushant Singh Rajput, 31, was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and his next is Raabta, which produced by Homi Adajania and directed by Dinesh Vijan. Actress Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in Raabta. His upcoming films are Takadum also with Homi Adajania, Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Chanda Mama Door Ke with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan.
Kriti Sanon, who has been praised for recent Indian Premier League performance, has Bareilly Ki Barfi lined-up after Raabta. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan.
(With PTI inputs)