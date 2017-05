Sushant Singh Rajput Trains For Chanda Mama Door Ke, Gives Us Fitness Goals

#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp . #day2 #Chandamamadoorke prep vid: warming up this beast with some mixed push-ups!! A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput has no time to rest. The 31-year-old actor is awaiting the release ofand has simultaneously started preparing for his next role in, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Sushant shared videos on Instagram from his workout routine to prepare for the role of an astronaut. The film was scheduled to go on floors in June, but producer Viki Rajani told mid-day that the shooting will now begin by the end of July because it "requires a lot of pre-production work." Samee Ahmed, who also worked with Sushant in, is training theactor once again.Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's grueling preparation forThe film's first schedule will be with Sushant Singh Rajput while Nawazuddin will join after completing Nandita Das'. R Madhavan, who was last seen in 2016 film, will play the role of a test pilot in thewhile Nawazuddin will also be seen as an astronaut.Sushant Singh Rajput's, in which he is cast opposite Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to hit the screens on June 9. Sushant and Kriti feature in a love story set across two eras with a common villain , played byactor Jim Sarbh. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania. Actress Deepika Padukone features in a special song while Rajkummar Rao has an interesting cameo.Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez . The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.