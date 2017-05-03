Sushant Singh Rajput Trains For Chanda Mama Door Ke, Gives Us Fitness Goals

#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp . So we have started with the training for Sushant's next project ,#Chandamamadoorke in which @sushantsinghrajput plays an Astronaut. I will keep you updated about his workout and diet through this process of 2 months of his preparation for the film. Week 1 3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST) 3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance all 6 days cardio Diet Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2 present stats height -183 cms weight - 194 pounds body fat - 12 % Target weight - 180 pounds body fat - 8% #Day1 vid :ab wheel rollout with resistance band Wherever there is #strength there is #resistance #fitnessaddict #musculation #hypertrophy #calesthenics #muscles #strength #resistance #fitceleb #fitnessmotivation #tattoo #mutation #bodyfitness #igfamous #videooftheday #fitnessaddicted #inspiration #fitlifestyle @sushantsinghrajput #doer

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 12:41am PDT