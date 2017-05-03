Sushant Singh Rajput Trains For Chanda Mama Door Ke, Gives Us Fitness Goals

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's grueling preparation for Chanda Mama Door Ke.
#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp . So we have started with the training for Sushant's next project ,#Chandamamadoorke in which @sushantsinghrajput plays an Astronaut. I will keep you updated about his workout and diet through this process of 2 months of his preparation for the film. Week 1 3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST) 3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance all 6 days cardio Diet Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2 present stats height -183 cms weight - 194 pounds body fat - 12 % Target weight - 180 pounds body fat - 8% #Day1 vid :ab wheel rollout with resistance band Wherever there is #strength there is #resistance #fitnessaddict #musculation #hypertrophy #calesthenics #muscles #strength #resistance #fitceleb #fitnessmotivation #tattoo #mutation #bodyfitness #igfamous #videooftheday #fitnessaddicted #inspiration #fitlifestyle @sushantsinghrajput #doer
The film's first schedule will be with Sushant Singh Rajput while Nawazuddin will join after completing Nandita Das' Manto. R Madhavan, who was last seen in 2016 film Saala Khadoos, will play the role of a test pilot in the Chanda Mama Door Ke while Nawazuddin will also be seen as an astronaut.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta, in which he is cast opposite Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to hit the screens on June 9. Sushant and Kriti feature in a love story set across two eras with a common villain, played by Neerja actor Jim Sarbh. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania. Actress Deepika Padukone features in a special song while Rajkummar Rao has an interesting cameo.
Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.