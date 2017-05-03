Advertisement
Sushant Singh Rajput Trains For Chanda Mama Door Ke, Gives Us Fitness Goals

Sushant Singh Rajput plays an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke and has started training for the role

  | May 03, 2017 13:13 IST (New Delhi)
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput during a workout session for Chanda Mama Door Ke. (Image courtesy: Samee Ahmed)

Highlights

  • Sushant Singh Rajput plays an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke
  • Chanda Mama Door Ke also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's next film is Raabta with Kriti Sanon
Sushant Singh Rajput has no time to rest. The 31-year-old actor is awaiting the release of Raabta and has simultaneously started preparing for his next role in Chanda Mama Door Ke, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Sushant shared videos on Instagram from his workout routine to prepare for the role of an astronaut. The film was scheduled to go on floors in June, but producer Viki Rajani told mid-day that the shooting will now begin by the end of July because it "requires a lot of pre-production work." Samee Ahmed, who also worked with Sushant in Raabta, is training the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor once again.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's grueling preparation for Chanda Mama Door Ke.
 
 

#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp . #day2 #Chandamamadoorke prep vid: warming up this beast with some mixed push-ups!!

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

 
 

#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp . So we have started with the training for Sushant's next project ,#Chandamamadoorke in which @sushantsinghrajput plays an Astronaut. I will keep you updated about his workout and diet through this process of 2 months of his preparation for the film. Week 1 3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST) 3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance all 6 days cardio Diet Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2 present stats height -183 cms weight - 194 pounds body fat - 12 % Target weight - 180 pounds body fat - 8% #Day1 vid :ab wheel rollout with resistance band Wherever there is #strength there is #resistance #fitnessaddict #musculation #hypertrophy #calesthenics #muscles #strength #resistance #fitceleb #fitnessmotivation #tattoo #mutation #bodyfitness #igfamous #videooftheday #fitnessaddicted #inspiration #fitlifestyle @sushantsinghrajput #doer

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on



The film's first schedule will be with Sushant Singh Rajput while Nawazuddin will join after completing Nandita Das' Manto. R Madhavan, who was last seen in 2016 film Saala Khadoos, will play the role of a test pilot in the Chanda Mama Door Ke while Nawazuddin will also be seen as an astronaut.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta, in which he is cast opposite Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to hit the screens on June 9. Sushant and Kriti feature in a love story set across two eras with a common villain, played by Neerja actor Jim Sarbh. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania. Actress Deepika Padukone features in a special song while Rajkummar Rao has an interesting cameo.

Sushant Singh Rajput will also be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

