Sushant Singh Rajput Writes An Emotional Letter For His Mother. Read Here

Read Sushant Singh Rajput's poetry for his late mother
#Mother? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 25, 2017
It's beautiful.
It's forever... pic.twitter.com/i6NWUeoUFg
#motherpic.twitter.com/U1X54FBUoI? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 25, 2017
This is not the first time Sushant Singh Rajput shared on social media how much he missed his mother. Recently, the actor has also expressed that his mother would have been really proud on seeing his success.
The 31-year-old actor who made his debut with Kai Po Che!, is currently riding high on the success of his film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story , which was one the biggest hits of 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput's performance and his portrayal of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was widely praised by the critics.