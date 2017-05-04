Sushant Singh Rajput's Chanda Mama Space Suit Courtesy The Martian Designer

#Day3 #Chandamamadoorke " An Inch at a time " vid : calisthenics barbell pushups @sushantsinghrajput A post shared by Samee Ahmed (@sam.fitt) on May 3, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's special spacesuit for his upcoming filmwill be designed by John Palmer, who has designed Hollywood actor Matt Damon's spacesuit for. Sushant posted a picture of this special suit and wrote, "Special spacesuit designed by John Palmer of #Martian fame for Chandamama. Can't wait to get in it and start training.(sic.)", directed by Ridley Scott, is about an astronaut, played by Matt Damon, who is left behind on Mars after a space expedition goes wrong. Fighting all odds (he grows potatoes with his excreta), Matt Damon survives in the lifeless planet and returns after he is able to contact his colleagues at NASA after several years. John Palmer has worked in films likeandSushant Singh Rajput plays an astronaut in, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. R Madhavan plays a test pilot in the film. The sci-fi film was supposed to go on floors in June but according to a report in mid-day, it has been postponed due to a lot of 'pre-production' work.Meanwhile, Sushant, who is training hard for the role, shared glimpses of his workout videos on Instagram. The 31-year-old is training under Samee Ahmed for the next two months and is also under a strict diet. Take a look.Sushant is also prepping for the release of his nextwith Kriti Sanon., a story on reincarnation, has been directed Dinesh Vijan. The film will release on June 9.