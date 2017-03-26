Sushmita Sen And Daughter Alisah Dancing To Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Sushmita is also parents to Renee, her teenaged daughter, who also feature in the video, which is actually a montage of moments from Sushmita's beach-side vacation with her daughters.
#frameofmind there is a song I love by #leeannwomack "when you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance" these moments (be it around my #friends or my #babies ) are a wonderful reminder that each time a situation suggested to "SIT IT OUT"...WE CHOSE TO DANCE moving to our own beat #anytime #anywhere #anyhow Alisaj with breaded hair owns her moves#toocute Renee saunters down the beach celebrating life with #maa #memories #cherished #happiness #sharing I love you guys!!! #ihopeyoudance
Earlier this month, Sushmita also shared a video of Renee singing Adele's top songHello from her Grammy-Award winning album 25.
#Hello my #firstlove when #Renee sings..my heart melts and dances in #gratitude She truly sings from the heart...always has!!!ever since her #musical #Maaaaa 17yrs ago she is her happiest when she's singing and always chooses the most difficult songs!!!way to go!!!!we are all soooooo proud of her sisters #Alisah @a_a_l_i_y_a_h_08 and #maa saying 'Hello from the other side'#divinegrace voice of an #angel #precious #sharing love u guys!!!
Renee and Alisah, the two adopted daughters of Sushmita, are the stars of her social media posts. Here are some of them:
Meanwhile, this is what Sushmita is upto:
Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, recently judged at the beauty pageant held in the Philippines. Sushmita made her acting debut with 1996's Dastak and has also starred in films like Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Main Hoon Na and Filhaal.
2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak was Sushmita Sen's last film with a full-fledged role.