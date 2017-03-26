Sushmita Sen And Daughter Alisah Dancing To Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

#frameofmind there is a song I love by #leeannwomack "when you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance" these moments (be it around my #friends or my #babies ) are a wonderful reminder that each time a situation suggested to "SIT IT OUT"...WE CHOSE TO DANCE moving to our own beat #anytime #anywhere #anyhow Alisaj with breaded hair owns her moves#toocute Renee saunters down the beach celebrating life with #maa #memories #cherished #happiness #sharing I love you guys!!! #ihopeyoudance

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT