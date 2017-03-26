Advertisement
Sushmita Sen And Daughter Alisah Dancing To Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

"Alisah with breaded hair owns her moves," Sushmita captioned the video

  | March 26, 2017 15:47 IST (New Delhi)
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita and Alisah were dancing at the poolside (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights

  • 'Alisah with breaded hair owns her moves,' wrote Sushmita
  • Alisah is Sushmita's younger daughter
  • Sushmita Sen is also parents to her teenaged daughter Renee
Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has a new favourite song on the playlist - it's Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You (not surprising at all!), and dances her heart out in a video she Instagrammed on Sunday. Sushmita has roped in her younger daughter, seven-year-old Alisah, as her dancing partner, and delivers a poolside performance which appears impromptu, especially on Alisah's part. "Alisah with breaded hair owns her moves," Sushmita captioned the video. Viewers, beware, the video might make you roll on the floor laughing for mid-way through the video, Alisah is clearly unable to keep up with Sushmita's moves on the dance floor and ends up cuddling her while Sushmita is still grooving.

Sushmita is also parents to Renee, her teenaged daughter, who also feature in the video, which is actually a montage of moments from Sushmita's beach-side vacation with her daughters.
 


Earlier this month, Sushmita also shared a video of Renee singing Adele's top songHello from her Grammy-Award winning album 25.
 

Renee and Alisah, the two adopted daughters of Sushmita, are the stars of her social media posts. Here are some of them:
 

 


Meanwhile, this is what Sushmita is upto:
 


Sushmita Sen, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, recently judged at the beauty pageant held in the Philippines. Sushmita made her acting debut with 1996's Dastak and has also starred in films like Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Main Hoon Na and Filhaal.

2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak was Sushmita Sen's last film with a full-fledged role.
 

 

