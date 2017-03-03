Sushmita Sen Answers Question She's Asked Often: Why Still Single?

WHY STILL #SINGLE they ask??? WHY NOT? I answer 'I AM' secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another's choice..whatever it may be!!! After all, "singles or doubles, we play to win" As for me, let's just say, "I am yet to meet that SIRE, who loves to play with FIRE" #enoughsaid #mmuuaah

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:51am PST