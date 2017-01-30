Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe Again. 'This Is For You, India,' She Says

This is what Sushmita Sen posted from the pageant stage:
For you #India post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch) up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone's life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!! my co judges walked n danced too (videos to follow) And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you...I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!! #missuniverse1994
Sushmita Sen co-judged this year's pageant with two other former Miss Universe winners, Dayanara Torres (1993) and Leila Lopes (2011), fashion magazine editor Mickey Boardman, television star Cynthia Bailey and social entrepreneur Francine LeFrak.
Sushmita has been in the Philippines since last week, posting this picture of herself on Republic Day:
In 1994, Sushmita Sen was crowned the first Indian Miss Universe after winning the Miss India title, beating Aishwarya Rai. After completing her duties as Miss Universe, Sushmita made her Bollywood debut in 1996 film Dastak. Her film work includes Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan, Filhaal and the Bengali movie Nirbaak. From 2010 to 2013, she organised the I Am She pageant that briefly picked the Indian representative for the Miss Universe contest.
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.