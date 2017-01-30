Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe Again. 'This Is For You, India,' She Says

For you #India post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch) up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone's life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!! my co judges walked n danced too (videos to follow) And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you...I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!! #missuniverse1994

A video posted by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PST