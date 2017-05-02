Sushmita Sen Reveals Backstory Of This Pre-Miss India Pic

Remembering the photoshoot from more than a decade ago, Sushmita wrote: "I stood in front of a window as the late legendary photographer Prabuddha Dasgupta shot this moment. He smiled and said 'You look like the calm before a storm'."
In the caption to the picture, Sushmita added how the course of her life took a turn after the huge life-altering moment in 1994. There was no "looking back," she added. "Life changed, dreams manifested and there was no looking back! It takes a moment for life to change forever and we never see it coming! Part of the magic," Sushmita captioned the picture.
Sushmita, who won the Miss Universe title 23 years ago in Manila, returned to the pageant in February this year as a judge. In Manila, she was also joined by two other former Miss Universe winners, Dayanara Torres (1993) and Leila Lopes (2011).
Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak, has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7. In an interview to IANS earlier this year, Sushmita revealed that her comeback in Bollywood (if any), should delight her fans and followers. "I have been saying this for quite a long time. When I will be back on big screen, the audiences should be happy," IANS quoted Sushmita as saying.
Sushmita has featured in significant roles in films like Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Bewafaa and No Problem.