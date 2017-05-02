Sushmita Sen Reveals Backstory Of This Pre-Miss India Pic

"A picture worth a thousand words"18 yrs old, 1 month away from winning #missindia ..3 months away from winning #missuniverse borrowed #pearl #chokernecklace some eyeliner n some lipstick , I stood in front of a window as the late #legendary #photographer #prabuddhadasgupta shot this moment! He smiled n said, you look like the #calm before a #storm true that!!!life changed, dreams manifested n there was no looking back!!!it takes a #moment for #life to change forever and we never see it coming!!part of the #magic keep the #faith it's all happening!!!#sharing love u guys!!!

