Sushmita Sen Says Her Comeback In Bollywood Should Make The Audience 'Happy'

Sushmita Sen said, "I have been saying this for quite a long time. When I will be back on big screen, the audiences should be happy"

  | February 23, 2017 20:58 IST (New Delhi)
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen photographed at an event in Mumbai

Actress Sushmita Sen who has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now, says her comeback to films should make the audiences happy, reported news agency IANS. The former Miss Universe said, "I have been saying this for quite a long time. When I will be back on big screen, the audiences should be happy. They should say, 'Now that's called a comeback and we really like her.'" The 41-year-old actress recently judged the 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant in Philippines. Sushmita's last Bollywood film was 2010's No Problem. Dropping hints about her 'comeback,' Sushmita said, "So, fingers crossed. This year, we should make that happen."

The actress, who won the Miss Universe pageant in Manila 23 years ago also spoke about her experience at the Miss Universe event, She told IANS, "It was a fantastic experience. After 23 years, it was feeling of going back to the roots. Being a judge of Miss Universe pageant was an exemplary experience and I am very proud of the fact that they had an Indian judge." Sushmita Sen co-judged this year's pageant with two other former Miss Universe winners, Dayanara Torres (1993) and Leila Lopes (2011).

Sushmita has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7.

Sushmita Sen made her last big screen appearance in a Bengali film Nirbaak. She made her debut in 1996 film Dastak. She has also worked with Salman Khan in Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. Her work in Meghna Gulzar's Filhaal was critically-acclaimed. From 2010 to 2013, she organised the I Am She pageant that briefly picked the Indian representative for the Miss Universe contest.

(With IANS inputs)

