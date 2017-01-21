Sushmita Sen To Judge Miss Universe In Manila, 'Where It All Began'

Sushmita Sen already has a 'dancing heart:'
Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!! to all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yesssssss!!!! I am coming!!! Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!
On May 21 last year, Sushmita celebrated 22 years of her Miss Universe win with a throwback picture. Sushmita's crown was India's first win at the Miss Universe pageant. "A day when history was made," she captioned it.
In 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost the Miss India title to Sushmita and both went on to win the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.
2 decades of a fairytale,V celebrate it all!!! Beauty has no rivalry..it gives, glows n grows cheers b'ful pic.twitter.com/wGrFnq5CjN? sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 12, 2015
Sushmita Sen, 41, made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita's resume also includes films like Biwi No 1, Bewafaa and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? , Zindaggi Rocks, Do Knot Disturb and No Problem. Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. Sushmita Sen has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7.
The Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. Representing India at the contest will be model Roshmitha Harimurthy.
(With IANS inputs)