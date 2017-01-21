Advertisement
Sushmita Sen To Judge Miss Universe In Manila, 'Where It All Began'

Sushmita Sen wrote: "I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years"

  January 21, 2017
Sushmita Sen

'Returning home to the Philippines after 23 years,' wrote Sushmita Sen (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Former beauty queen and Miss Universe, actress Sushmita Sen will be part of the beauty pageant once again as she is all set to join the judges panel of the competition this year. The 65th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will take place in Manila in Philippines, where Miss Universe was held on Sushmita's year of win. Sushmita is "excited and emotional" to be part of the show again, and this is what she Instagrammed on Saturday: "I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years. It's where it all began. Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to Manila this time as a judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant." The Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for January 30. This year's contest will clock 23 years of Sushmita Sen's association with the beauty pageant.

Sushmita Sen already has a 'dancing heart:'
 


On May 21 last year, Sushmita celebrated 22 years of her Miss Universe win with a throwback picture. Sushmita's crown was India's first win at the Miss Universe pageant. "A day when history was made," she captioned it.
 

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost the Miss India title to Sushmita and both went on to win the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.
 

Sushmita Sen, 41, made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita's resume also includes films like Biwi No 1, Bewafaa and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? , Zindaggi Rocks, Do Knot Disturb and No Problem. Sushmita Sen was last seen in 2015's Bengali film Nirbaak. Sushmita Sen has two daughters - Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7.

The Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. Representing India at the contest will be model Roshmitha Harimurthy.

(With IANS inputs)
 

