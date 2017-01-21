Sushmita Sen To Judge Miss Universe In Manila, 'Where It All Began'

Getting ready with a dancing heart!!!!! I am soooooooo excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the #Philippines after #23years it's where it all began #manila1994 #missuniverse1994 life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian Franchise to now...returning back to #Manila this time as a #judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!!! to all my #filipino friends who have been graciously asking...I can now confirm...yesssssss!!!! I am coming!!! Mahal Kita Philippines see u sooooooon!!!!

