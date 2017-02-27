Advertisement
Sushmita Sen's Daughter Sings Adele's Hello And It's Wow

Sushmita Sen shared a picture collage video featuring her daughter Renee's rendition of Adele's top song Hello from her Grammy-Award winning album 25

  | February 27, 2017 21:58 IST (New Delhi)
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen shared a sample of her daughter Renee's singing prowess on Instagram. The former Miss Universe made a picture collage video featuring Renee's rendition of Adele's top song Hello from her Grammy-Award winning album 25. Sushmita captioned (interjected with many emoticons) the video: "#Hello my #firstlove when #Renee sings.. my heart melts and dances in #gratitude. She truly sings from the heart...always has!!!ever since her #musical #Maaaaa 17yrs ago. she is her happiest when she's singing and always chooses the most difficult songs!!! way to go!!!! we are all soooooo proud of her sisters #Alisah #maa saying 'Hello from the other side' #divinegrace voice of an #angel #precious #sharing love u guys!!! (sic)"

Here's what Sushmita Sen posted on Instagram:
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on



Sushmita Sen, 41, has two daughters, Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7. The Main Hoon Na actress regularly shares what she and her daughters are up to on Instagram.

Check out Sushmita's pictures with her daughters:
 
 
 


The actress recently judged the 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant in Philippines. Interestingly, Sushmita had won the Miss Universe pageant in Manila 23 years ago.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. She made her debut in 1996 film Dastak and later worked with Salman Khan in Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. She featured along with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. Her work in Meghna Gulzar's Filhaal was critically-acclaimed and won her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor nomination. From 2010 to 2013, she organised the I Am She pageant that briefly picked the Indian representative for the Miss Universe contest.
 

