Sushmita Sen's Daughter Sings Adele's Hello And It's Wow

Sushmita Sen, 41, has two daughters, Renee, 16, and Alisah, 7. The Main Hoon Na actress regularly shares what she and her daughters are up to on Instagram.
The actress recently judged the 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant in Philippines. Interestingly, Sushmita had won the Miss Universe pageant in Manila 23 years ago.
Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. She made her debut in 1996 film Dastak and later worked with Salman Khan in Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. She featured along with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. Her work in Meghna Gulzar's Filhaal was critically-acclaimed and won her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor nomination. From 2010 to 2013, she organised the I Am She pageant that briefly picked the Indian representative for the Miss Universe contest.