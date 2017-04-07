Sussanne Khan's Latest Holiday Pic With Sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Is Too Cute

Hrehaan, Hrithik and Sussanne's elder son, recently celebrated his 11th birthday. Sussanne, 38, an interior designer by profession shared a collage of his son's pictures also featuring Hrithik.
Check out these pictures of the Roshans in Dubai and Switzerland:
Hrithik and Sussanne often accompany each other on dinners, parties and film screenings.
In an interview to news agency IANS, the 42-year-old actor said that Sussanne's opinion still matters a lot to him while he still believes in love, he won't give marriage another chance. Hrithik had said that Sussanne decided to walk out of the marriage and hence it is his greatest tribute to love while Sussane said that the separation was their "own individual choices".
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The film also starred Yami Gautam and brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy. Hrithik and Yami played the role of a visually-impaired couple. He is expected to soon start shooting for Krrish 4.