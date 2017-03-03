Swara Bhaskar Reportedly Said 'No' To A Shah Rukh Khan Film. She Has Her Reasons

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh's character is that of a dwarf in Mr Rai's upcoming film -a confirmation was received from the director himself in the form of a picture earlier this year.
The Dwarf & his Director! @iamsrk@aanandlrai#RaeesSuccessPartypic.twitter.com/h0K2XbwIow? Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) January 30, 2017
Not much is known about the film except that it'll be a romance. Talking about the movie, Mr Rai told IANS last year, "I don't want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you. When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance."
Meanwhile, Swara also told news agency IANS that he she had hoped to become as popular as the Khans of Bollywood, especially like Shah Rukh. "I wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan, and not a Bollywood heroine. I thought I would become a popular actor like him. An actor can become a star, but to retain that position like SRK, Salman (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) for 25 years is difficult," Swara told IANS.
Swara Bhaskar, 28, will soon be seen in Anaarkali Of Aarah which will clash with Anushka Sharma's Phillauri on March 24. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, 51, was last seen in blockbuster Raees and also has Imtiaz Ali's film lined up, in which he stars with Anushka Sharma.