Swara Bhaskar: I'm Not Shah Rukh Or Aamir Khan, Don't Have Much To Lose

Swara, who will soon start filming Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, said that her film producers often ask her to keep a check on what she says and so, she has a new plan of action. "My producers sometimes get a little like, 'Swara, can you not say so much?'. So now I have a plan. I will say whatever I want to say until there are two months to the release of my film. Then, I will calm myself and I will only post about my film," she told IANS.
Swara Bhaskar's last film was Anaarkali Of Aarah and before that she was seen in Nil Battey Sannata. Swara has also starred in blockbusters like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Critically acclaimed films like the Tanu weds Manu series.
(With IANS inputs)