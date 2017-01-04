Swara Bhaskar On Her "Blissful" Relationship With Beau And Marriage Plans

Last year there were rumours that Swara and Himanshu have moved in together and may marry soon. However, their spokespersons denied such developments.
Swara has featured in Himanshu's scripted films like Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjahnaa. Himashu was also the creative producer of Swara's 2016 critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata. Himanshu won two National Awards for Tanu Weds Manu Returns - for Best Story and Best Dialogues.
Swara debuted in Bollywood with 2010 film Guzaarish. Arjun Kapoor's Aurangzeb and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo are also on her credits list. She will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor.
