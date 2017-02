Swara Bhaskar Responds Angrily To Kamaal R Khan's 'Unasked Filth' About Her New Film Anarkali Of Aarah

Sir @karanjohar it will not be a flop or washout, but it will be super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so. https://t.co/Ugu3GPfFxT ? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 20, 2017

Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! :) Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! Appreciated. https://t.co/4rDCWQShio ? Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) February 20, 2017

A typically rude tweet from self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan provoked an angry retort from actress Swara Bhaskar, whose film KRK dismissed in the most unflattering terms. On Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted a poster of new film Anarkali Of Aarah, starring Swara . The eye-catching poster, featuring the actress striking a pose in a colourful outfit, was shared several times over and swiftly began trending. Everyone was impressed, except one person. In a tweet addressed to Mr Johar, KRK, delivering his verdict unsolicited, predicted that the film would be a 'super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so.' The slight did not pass unchallenged. Swara Bhaskar reacted promptly, describing the 'unasked filth' KRK tweets as a 'character certificate.'Here is KRK's tweet:Here is Swara Bhaskar's response: Kamaal R Khan, a troll if ever there was one , is usually ignored by the celebrities he insults on Twitter. Every so often, someone will post a lacerating tweet back - Sonakshi Sinha has, and so have Parineeti Chopra and Lisa Haydon.Last year, KRK received an unexpected stamp of legitimacy when he briefly became the fulcrum of the box office clash between Karan Johar's filmand Ajay Devgn's. Months ahead of the release of the films in October, Ajay Devgn tweeted a recording of a phone conversation between KRK and Ajay's producer. In it, KRK claimed he had been paid to tweet favourably about Karan Johar's film. He later clarified that Mr Johar had not paid him, that he had said what he did only to end the conversation, and that it was Ajay's producer who had offered to pay.and, plays the title character in, a feisty singer from Bihar. The film releases in March.