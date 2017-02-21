Swara Bhaskar Responds Angrily To Kamaal R Khan's 'Unasked Filth' About Her New Film Anarkali Of Aarah

Here is KRK's tweet:
Sir @karanjohar it will not be a flop or washout, but it will be super duper disaster of the year coz KRK says so. https://t.co/Ugu3GPfFxT? KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 20, 2017
Here is Swara Bhaskar's response:
Kuch logon ki gaali, compliment hoti hai! :) Thanks @kamaalrkhan the unasked filth u spew is a character certificate for us! Appreciated. https://t.co/4rDCWQShio? Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) February 20, 2017
Kamaal R Khan, a troll if ever there was one, is usually ignored by the celebrities he insults on Twitter. Every so often, someone will post a lacerating tweet back - Sonakshi Sinha has, and so have Parineeti Chopra and Lisa Haydon.
Last year, KRK received an unexpected stamp of legitimacy when he briefly became the fulcrum of the box office clash between Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. Months ahead of the release of the films in October, Ajay Devgn tweeted a recording of a phone conversation between KRK and Ajay's producer. In it, KRK claimed he had been paid to tweet favourably about Karan Johar's film. He later clarified that Mr Johar had not paid him, that he had said what he did only to end the conversation, and that it was Ajay's producer who had offered to pay.
Swara Bhaskar, star of films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Nil Battey Sannata, plays the title character in Anarkali Of Aarah, a feisty singer from Bihar. The film releases in March.