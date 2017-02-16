Swara Bhaskar Says She 'Wanted To Be A Star Like' Shah Rukh Khan

The 28-year-old actress referred to the three Bollywood Khans, and said that the difficult part is to retain stardom, if achieved. "I wanted to be like Shah Rukh Khan, and not a Bollywood heroine. I thought I would become a popular actor like him. An actor can become a star, but to retain that position like SRK, Salman (Khan) or Aamir (Khan) for 25 years is difficult," Swara said, reported IANS.
When asked about the hurdles she had to face during her journey in Bollywood, Swara opened up about the "most challenging" bit. "Those depend on your journey. Those who come without any reference are tagged as an outsider, like me. The most challenging part for them is to make an identity in the crowd," IANS reported Swara as saying. The actress also added: "However, the positive side is that the industry always recognises good work," reported IANS.
Swara Bhaskar has received Filmfare Nominations in the Supporting Actress category her roles in Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu. Last seen in Nil Battey Sannata, Swara is awaiting the release of Anarkali Of Arrah, scheduled for March 24.
(With inputs from IANS)