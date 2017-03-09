Swara Bhaskar Says Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Have Played Crucial Role In Her Career

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress also spoke about her equation with filmmaker Avinash Das and said that he was a great help during the shoot of the film. She told PTI: "I had no idea about the world of a character like Anarkali. I grew up in metros like New Delhi and Mumbai. The research started with Avinash ji sending me a bunch of YouTube links of the videos of the women who sing and dance to double-meaning songs.
She added: "He asked me to study their diction, body language and dancing style. I even went to Aarah and met these singers."
Swara Bhaskar made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. The actress gained recognition with her performance in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Speaking about her journey in the film industry, Swara told PTI: "Initially, actors cannot choose the kind of films being offered to them. But one always has a choice of picking up or rejecting a role. I am happy I was able to do everything on my own."
Swara Bhaskar, who will next feature in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam and Kareena Kapoor, added: "Resilience and stubbornness become positive qualities for an outsider in the industry when you don't have a star parent or a mentor."
