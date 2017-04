Taapsee Pannu And Gang Rock Bangkok. See Pics And Videos

Birthday under the moon! #Beachlife #BirthdayDinner #HappyBirthdaySister #KohSamui #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Actress T aapsee Pannu, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Naam Shabana , has taken some time off her work commitments to celebrate her sister's birthday in Koh Samui, an island in Bangkok. Pictures from her vacation diaries were shared by the 29-year-old actress on Instagram, where she is seen rocking Bangkok with her girl gang. "The days when you are allowed to be stupid and goofy (sic)," Taapsee captioned one of her posts. The actress, who is working in the industry since 2010 , made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with. For her role, she got a Filmfare nomination.Check out these pictures of Taapsee in Bangkok:Wanderlust? aapsee Pannu will be now seen in Judwaa 2 , remake of Salman Khan's blockbuster film. The film features Varun Dhawan in the lead opposite Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun reprises Salman's role in. Taapsee will soon begin shooting for the film and will join Varun in London.Of the film, Taapsee earlier told news agency PTI, "It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end. I know I'll beginwith confidence."Taapsee's film, in which she co-starred superstar Amitabh Bachchan, won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.Taapsee Pannu'sreleases on September 29.