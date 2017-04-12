Taapsee Pannu And Gang Rock Bangkok. See Pics And Videos

Check out these pictures of Taapsee in Bangkok:
Wanderlust?
Taapsee Pannu will be now seen in Judwaa 2, remake of Salman Khan's blockbuster film Judwaa. The film features Varun Dhawan in the lead opposite Taapsee and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun reprises Salman's role in Judwaa 2. Taapsee will soon begin shooting for the film and will join Varun in London.
Of the film, Taapsee earlier told news agency PTI, "It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end. I know I'll begin Judwaa 2 with confidence."
Taapsee's film Pink, in which she co-starred superstar Amitabh Bachchan, won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.
Taapsee Pannu's Judwaa 2 releases on September 29.