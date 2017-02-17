Taapsee Pannu: Important To Stay Connected To The Real World

"That is why it has always been a conscious effort on my part. I can count on my fingers the number of friends I have. It's all because I really want to keep it real on screen and the fact that people find me very real and natural and believable on screen is because I'm connected to the real world," she added.
Taapsee, who is a native of Delhi, told PTI that there has always been a misconception about Delhi girls. The actress said: "We always have a typical notion about a Delhi-girl like this is how she dresses up, very loud all the time. She always has this wannabe accent. She'll always be abusive. No, I'm a hardcore Delhi girl and I'm not ill mannered that way." She added: "There's always a certain kind of fierceness that comes with us because we're supposedly more street smart. We know the realities of life. We've walked the path, from DTC buses to auto walas. We have done it all."
Taapsee, who hails from a non-filmy background, told PTI: "I'm a very proud outsider and even more proud underdog. If you're an outsider then you get people like Shoojit Sircar or Neeraj Pandey who believe in you and keep on giving you good roles."
Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with 2015 movie Baby. Taapsee is looking forward to two more releases this year, namely- Naam Shabana, directed by Shivam Nair and Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan.
