Taapsee Pannu Says It's "Difficult To Get good Films." Talks About Her Journey So Far

Taapsee Pannu has four films lined up for 2017, two of which are releasing this Friday

  | February 16, 2017 21:52 IST (New Delhi)
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee was last seen in Pink

Ahead of the release of her films Running Shaadi and The Ghazi Attack, actress Taapsee Pannu told news agency IANS that it is difficult to get good films. The 29-year-old actress said: "It's very difficult to get good films for us, so I am very much excited about all my films." Taapsee loves her busy phase as she has four films lined up for release this year. The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi are scheduled to release in theatres on February 17. She was last seen in the 2016 super hit movie Pink also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about her upcoming film Running Shaadi, the actress said: "I am little nervous and excited as well. Running Shaadi is very special to me and because of this film, I got to work in Pink. I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction."

"Until now you have seen me doing rough and tough roles, so now I want to see if I can also make the audience laugh. I am pretty sure this film will be able to bring a smile on everyone's face," she told IANS. "Running Shaadi revolves around a unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married," she added.

Running Shaadi has been directed by Amit Roy and produced by Shoojit Sircar. The film also features Amit Sadh in the lead role.

Taapsee Pannu has a prominent role in Sankalp Reddy's The Ghazi Attack. The film, which is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, also stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Taapsee will be seen reprising her role as Shabana in Naam Shabana which is a prequel to 2015 film Baby. She recently started shooting for Judwaa 2 in which she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.

(With IANS inputs)

