Taapsee Pannu Says It's "Difficult To Get good Films." Talks About Her Journey So Far

Ahead of the release of her filmsand, actress Taapsee Pannu told news agency IANS that it is difficult to get good films. The 29-year-old actress said: "It's very difficult to get good films for us, so I am very much excited about all my films." Taapsee loves her busy phase as she has four films lined up for release this year.andare scheduled to release in theatres on February 17. She was last seen in the 2016 super hit movie Pink also starring Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about her upcoming film, the actress said: "I am little nervous and excited as well.is very special to me and because of this film, I got to work in. I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction.""Until now you have seen me doing rough and tough roles, so now I want to see if I can also make the audience laugh. I am pretty sure this film will be able to bring a smile on everyone's face," she told IANS. "revolves around a unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married," she added.has been directed by Amit Roy and produced by Shoojit Sircar. The film also features Amit Sadh in the lead role.Taapsee Pannu has a prominent role in Sankalp Reddy's The Ghazi Attack . The film, which is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, also stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.Taapsee will be seen reprising her role as Shabana in Naam Shabana which is a prequel to 2015 film. She recently started shooting forin which she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.(With IANS inputs)