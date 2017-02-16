Taapsee Pannu Says It's "Difficult To Get good Films." Talks About Her Journey So Far

"Until now you have seen me doing rough and tough roles, so now I want to see if I can also make the audience laugh. I am pretty sure this film will be able to bring a smile on everyone's face," she told IANS. "Running Shaadi revolves around a unique concept of helping people run away with the love of their life to get married," she added.
Running Shaadi has been directed by Amit Roy and produced by Shoojit Sircar. The film also features Amit Sadh in the lead role.
Taapsee Pannu has a prominent role in Sankalp Reddy's The Ghazi Attack. The film, which is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, also stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.
Taapsee will be seen reprising her role as Shabana in Naam Shabana which is a prequel to 2015 film Baby. She recently started shooting for Judwaa 2 in which she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.
(With IANS inputs)