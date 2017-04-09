Advertisement
Taapsee Pannu Says She is Looking Forward to Judwaa 2

Taapsee Pannu says she is 'super relaxed' about David Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The 29-year-old actress said: "I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too"

  April 09, 2017 18:34 IST (New Delhi)
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Naam Shabana (Image courtesy: Taapsee)

Highlights

  • "There is no stress, no worry," said Taapsee Pannu
  • "I'll begin Judwaa 2 with confidence," said Taapsee Pannu
  • Judwaa 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez
Actress Taapsee Pannu, whose film Naam Shabana is making a slow progress at the box office, is now looking forward to her upcoming movie Judwaa 2. The film, directed by David Dhawan, is a sequel to 1997 hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Speaking to news agency PTI, the 29-year-old actress said: "It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end."

"I don't know where that confidence comes from but I am super relaxed when it's about Judwaa 2. I know people are talking about it already, the music, the roles, and everything else. But there is no stress, no worry," Taapsee Pannu added.

Judwaa 2 also features Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film, which will see Varun in a double role as estranged twins, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.

Taapsee Pannu marks her second collaboration with filmmaker David Dhawan and the Pink actress is quite thrilled to be a part of the project. She previously worked with the 61-year-old director in 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor.

Taapsee Pannu told PTI: "I am moving on to Judwaa 2 so it was very important that my last film works. If I have a successful film, I know I'll begin Judwaa 2 with confidence. You can sense that confidence in you and it relieves you of a lot of pressure. I am so looking forward to shooting it."

Taapsee's film Naam Shabana, which released in theatres on March 31, has collected over 30 crores at the box office so far. Taapsee Pannu stars as secret agent Sabana Kaif in the film.

Naam Shabana, a spin-off to 2015 movie Baby, also stars Akshay Kumar. The film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey.

(With PTI inputs)

 

