Taapsee Pannu Says She is Looking Forward to Judwaa 2

"I don't know where that confidence comes from but I am super relaxed when it's about Judwaa 2. I know people are talking about it already, the music, the roles, and everything else. But there is no stress, no worry," Taapsee Pannu added.
Judwaa 2 also features Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film, which will see Varun in a double role as estranged twins, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
Taapsee Pannu marks her second collaboration with filmmaker David Dhawan and the Pink actress is quite thrilled to be a part of the project. She previously worked with the 61-year-old director in 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor.
Taapsee Pannu told PTI: "I am moving on to Judwaa 2 so it was very important that my last film works. If I have a successful film, I know I'll begin Judwaa 2 with confidence. You can sense that confidence in you and it relieves you of a lot of pressure. I am so looking forward to shooting it."
Taapsee's film Naam Shabana, which released in theatres on March 31, has collected over 30 crores at the box office so far. Taapsee Pannu stars as secret agent Sabana Kaif in the film.
Naam Shabana, a spin-off to 2015 movie Baby, also stars Akshay Kumar. The film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey.
(With PTI inputs)