Taapsee Pannu Says She is Looking Forward to Judwaa 2

Actress Taapsee Pannu, whose filmis making a slow progress at the box office, is now looking forward to her upcoming movie. The film, directed by David Dhawan, is a sequel to 1997 hit filmstarring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Speaking to news agency PTI, the 29-year-old actress said: "It is one film about which I am least nervous in my career. It is a film I know I am going to have a great time filming, promoting and enjoying the result of it too. I am very relaxed for the film, from the start to the end.""I don't know where that confidence comes from but I am super relaxed when it's about. I know people are talking about it already, the music, the roles, and everything else. But there is no stress, no worry," Taapsee Pannu added.also features Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film, which will see Varun in a double role as estranged twins, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.Taapsee Pannu marks her second collaboration with filmmaker David Dhawan and theactress is quite thrilled to be a part of the project. She previously worked with the 61-year-old director in 2013 movieTaapsee Pannu told PTI: "I am moving on toso it was very important that my last film works. If I have a successful film, I know I'll beginwith confidence. You can sense that confidence in you and it relieves you of a lot of pressure. I am so looking forward to shooting it." Taapsee's film Naam Shabana, which released in theatres on March 31 , has collected over 30 crores at the box office so far. Taapsee Pannu stars as secret agent Sabana Kaif in the film., a spin-off to 2015 movie, also stars Akshay Kumar. The film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey.(With PTI inputs)