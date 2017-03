Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana Weekly Workout Plan Revealed

Aaj main upar! Aasmaa neeche! When all the crazy action rekindles the adventurous child in u! #NaamShabana A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Taapsee Pannu has packed one helluva punch in upcoming film. Taapsee, 29, also seems on top of her fitness game in the film which releases on Friday. In the trailer, Taapsee can be seen mincing villains to pulp with her bare hands and that sort of strength won't be easy to achieve. But do not fret, we have Taapsee's workout plan which she followed to prepare for. Taapsee plays an undercover agent in the film, which is a prequel to 2015 sleeper hit Baby, which featured Akshay Kumar in lead role. Taapsee has a pivotal role in the film andexplores her character's development.Cardio Warm Up: Light Cardio on the treadmill, or running on spot (5 minutes)Lower Body Warm Up: Walking Lunges (15-20 reps per leg)Jump Squats (20 reps)Pushups (20 reps, use knees if necessary) Planks (60 secs hold)Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more timesDumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)Close Grip Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)Crunches (15 reps)30 secs of Mountain Climbers and High Knees.Repeat circuit 2-3 timesFree hand Squat (15 reps)Pullups on a bar (10 reps)Bent-over Rows (15 reps)Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more timesFree hand Lunges (10 reps each leg)Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)Sit ups (15 reps)Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more timesAb Crunches (15 reps)Cycle Crunches (15 reps)Raising Push Ups (15 reps)Planks (3 reps of 1 min hold)Repeat the circuit up to a total of 3 times30-45 Minutes of Cardio activity: Stair machineCardio Warm Up: Walking LungesCardio Warm Up run for 15 minutesSquats and Sumo SquatsReverse Lunges (each leg)Burpees (15 reps)Pushup into Side PlankReverse DipsRepeat previous 3 exercises 3 more timesDumbbell Squats (15 reps)Dumbbell Rows (10 reps each arm)Hanging Leg Raises (20 reps)Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more timesWarm up with morning Run (Half an hour) Push UpsV-UpsStraight Leg CrunchesBicycle CrunchesForearm Plank and Leg Lift ( 15 mins 3 sets)Temple Pose ( 15 mins 3 sets)Warm Up run for 15 minsLower Body Warm Up: Walking LungesWide Dumbbell Squats (15 reps)Forward Lunges (15 reps)Side Lunges with Twist (15 reps)Squat and Press (15 reps)Stability Ball Leg Curls (10-12 reps)Dumbbell Rows (10-12 reps)Dumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)Crunches (15 reps)Reverse Crunches (15 reps)30 secs of Mountain ClimbersLateral Lunges (10 reps each leg)Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)Repeat previous exercises 3 more timesRest DayWarm up run for Half an hourPlaying squash for 2 hoursis directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Kumar in cameo