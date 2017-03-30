Advertisement
Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana Weekly Workout Plan Revealed

Taapsee can be seen mincing villains to pulp with her bare hands and that sort of strength won't be easy to achieve

  • Taapsee Pannu performs spectacular stunts in Naam Shabana
  • Naam Shabana is a spin-off of Baby starring Akshay Kumar
  • Naam Shabana releases this Friday
Taapsee Pannu has packed one helluva punch in upcoming film Naam Shabana. Taapsee, 29, also seems on top of her fitness game in the film which releases on Friday. In the trailer, Taapsee can be seen mincing villains to pulp with her bare hands and that sort of strength won't be easy to achieve. But do not fret, we have Taapsee's workout plan which she followed to prepare for Naam Shabana. Taapsee plays an undercover agent in the film, which is a prequel to 2015 sleeper hit Baby, which featured Akshay Kumar in lead role. Taapsee has a pivotal role in the film and Naam Shabana explores her character's development.




Here's Taapsee Pannu's weekly workout plan for Naam Shabana

MONDAY

Cardio Warm Up: Light Cardio on the treadmill, or running on spot (5 minutes)
Lower Body Warm Up: Walking Lunges (15-20 reps per leg)
Jump Squats (20 reps)
Pushups (20 reps, use knees if necessary) Planks (60 secs hold)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Dumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Close Grip Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Crunches (15 reps)
30 secs of Mountain Climbers and High Knees.
Repeat circuit 2-3 times

TUESDAY

Free hand Squat (15 reps)
Pullups on a bar (10 reps)
Bent-over Rows (15 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Free hand Lunges (10 reps each leg)
Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)
Sit ups (15 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Ab Crunches (15 reps)
Cycle Crunches (15 reps)
Raising Push Ups (15 reps)
Planks (3 reps of 1 min hold)
Repeat the circuit up to a total of 3 times
30-45 Minutes of Cardio activity: Stair machine

WEDNESDAY

Cardio Warm Up: Walking Lunges
Cardio Warm Up run for 15 minutes
Squats and Sumo Squats
Reverse Lunges (each leg)
Burpees (15 reps)
Pushup into Side Plank
Reverse Dips
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Dumbbell Squats (15 reps)
Dumbbell Rows (10 reps each arm)
Hanging Leg Raises (20 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
 
 

Aaj main upar! Aasmaa neeche! When all the crazy action rekindles the adventurous child in u! #NaamShabana

THURSDAY

Warm up with morning Run (Half an hour) Push Ups
V-Ups
Straight Leg Crunches
Bicycle Crunches
Forearm Plank and Leg Lift ( 15 mins 3 sets)
Temple Pose ( 15 mins 3 sets)

FRIDAY

Warm Up run for 15 mins
Lower Body Warm Up: Walking Lunges
Wide Dumbbell Squats (15 reps)
Forward Lunges (15 reps)
Side Lunges with Twist (15 reps)
Squat and Press (15 reps)
Stability Ball Leg Curls (10-12 reps)
Dumbbell Rows (10-12 reps)
Dumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Crunches (15 reps)
Reverse Crunches (15 reps)
30 secs of Mountain Climbers
Lateral Lunges (10 reps each leg)
Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)
Repeat previous exercises 3 more times

SATURDAY

Rest Day

SUNDAY

Warm up run for Half an hour
Playing squash for 2 hours

Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Kumar in cameo.

 

