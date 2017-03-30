Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana Weekly Workout Plan Revealed

Here's Taapsee Pannu's weekly workout plan for Naam Shabana
MONDAY
Cardio Warm Up: Light Cardio on the treadmill, or running on spot (5 minutes)
Lower Body Warm Up: Walking Lunges (15-20 reps per leg)
Jump Squats (20 reps)
Pushups (20 reps, use knees if necessary) Planks (60 secs hold)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Dumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Close Grip Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Crunches (15 reps)
30 secs of Mountain Climbers and High Knees.
Repeat circuit 2-3 times
TUESDAY
Free hand Squat (15 reps)
Pullups on a bar (10 reps)
Bent-over Rows (15 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Free hand Lunges (10 reps each leg)
Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)
Sit ups (15 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Ab Crunches (15 reps)
Cycle Crunches (15 reps)
Raising Push Ups (15 reps)
Planks (3 reps of 1 min hold)
Repeat the circuit up to a total of 3 times
30-45 Minutes of Cardio activity: Stair machine
WEDNESDAY
Cardio Warm Up: Walking Lunges
Cardio Warm Up run for 15 minutes
Squats and Sumo Squats
Reverse Lunges (each leg)
Burpees (15 reps)
Pushup into Side Plank
Reverse Dips
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
Dumbbell Squats (15 reps)
Dumbbell Rows (10 reps each arm)
Hanging Leg Raises (20 reps)
Repeat previous 3 exercises 3 more times
THURSDAY
Warm up with morning Run (Half an hour) Push Ups
V-Ups
Straight Leg Crunches
Bicycle Crunches
Forearm Plank and Leg Lift ( 15 mins 3 sets)
Temple Pose ( 15 mins 3 sets)
FRIDAY
Warm Up run for 15 mins
Lower Body Warm Up: Walking Lunges
Wide Dumbbell Squats (15 reps)
Forward Lunges (15 reps)
Side Lunges with Twist (15 reps)
Squat and Press (15 reps)
Stability Ball Leg Curls (10-12 reps)
Dumbbell Rows (10-12 reps)
Dumbbell Bicep Curls (10-12 reps)
Crunches (15 reps)
Reverse Crunches (15 reps)
30 secs of Mountain Climbers
Lateral Lunges (10 reps each leg)
Step Ups onto bench (10 reps each leg)
Repeat previous exercises 3 more times
SATURDAY
Rest Day
SUNDAY
Warm up run for Half an hour
Playing squash for 2 hours
Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Kumar in cameo.