Tamma Tamma: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Are Magic, Says Sanjay Dutt

The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Earlier, Alia shared a video in which Madhuri Dixit helped the duo in a tight spot while they were rehearsing the Tamma Tamma moves.
How to do this tamma step????? Thank you @MadhuriDixit for saving the day @Varun_dvn#TammaTammaAgainpic.twitter.com/1dTdPBDVaK? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Badrinath ki Dulhania producer Karan Johar, has apparently adopted remixing of hit tracks as a mantra for the film's publicity. For example Kala Chashma 2.0 was more popular than the other songs in Baar Baar Dekho and most of the film's publicity was also based on the track originally created by Amar Arshi in 2000.
Badrinath ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah. The film's releasing on March 10. Badrinath ki Dulhania is a sequel of sorts of 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.