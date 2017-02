Tamma Tamma: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Are Magic, Says Sanjay Dutt

The one and only @duttsanjay is all heart!Felt so lovely to show him the song and see his reaction! Love him!! #TammaTammaAgain@Varun_dvnpic.twitter.com/YUZ1jY9TEf ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have revived Nineties chartbusterin their upcoming film Badrinath ki Dulhania . The actors will dance to the hit track from 1990 filmwhich was originally picturized on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. And now, after Madhuri Dixit takingtutorial for Alia and Varun, actor Sanjay Dutt praised them and said that they are 'magic.' Alia Bhatt, 23, posted Sanjay Dutt's message on Twitter on Friday, in which he said: "is releasing tomorrow. You're going to watch these kids... they are magic. Alia and Varun, who can be seen in the video with Sanjay Dutt grin from ear-to-ear.Earlier, Alia shared a video in which Madhuri Dixit helped the duo in a tight spot while they were rehearsing themoves.producer Karan Johar, has apparently adopted remixing of hit tracks as a mantra for the film's publicity. For example2.0 was more popular than the other songs inand most of the film's publicity was also based on the track originally created by Amar Arshi in 2000., directed by Shashank Khaitan also stars Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Mohit Marwah. The film's releasing on March 10.is a sequel of sorts of 2014 filmwhich also featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.