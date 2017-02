That Shah Rukh Khan, Such A Froody Dude, Always And Forever

Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn't know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/K2BWtCQ32a ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation! https://t.co/epmqhSQDIx ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 18, 2017

Done and done! https://t.co/URcWq9zG2q ? Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 18, 2017

What it must be to be @iamsrk when every conversation becomes tabloid news. Also: COOL! https://t.co/BrSwUkToPd ? Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) February 19, 2017

wots beginning?1st time lives cross each other?Or do things not begin at all, r they always there?Douglas Adams time! pic.twitter.com/QiTR0ASkmp ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2015

Oh, Shah Rukh Khan, how do we love thee , let us count the ways. Or rather, Barrett Browning being inadequate in this instance, you are a really hoopy frood, Shah Rukh Khan, and you have our Hearts (Of Gold) always. On Friday, the 51-year-old star had a Twitter exchange guaranteed to gladden the hearts of Douglas Adams fans. "is a TV series! And I didn't know it," tweeted SRK excitedly on Friday evening. It appeared that he had been catching up with Netflix and discovered the first season of the streaming service's adaptation of, created by Douglas Adams.The consequences of this tweet were even more thrilling. "Come, guest star in Season 2," tweeted Arvind Ethan David, who turnedinto a play calledin 1991 and now produces the Netflix series. "Let me know the time and place," responded SRK, offering to make his own hotel arrangements.Who's excited? Who's excited? We are. SRK is.And Mr David is:Please God, let this happen. Shah Rukh Khan should know - and if watched the show over the weekend, he already does - that the Netflix version ofis a fairly vast departure from Adams' original, although it is as satisfyingly surreal and bizarre as the books. The events are set in America, Dirk is young and clueless rather than middle-aged and cynical and an entire cast of new characters has been added, including a reluctant sidekick named Todd (played byactor Elijah Wood, his sister who suffers from a fictional mental illness, a 'holistic' female assassin and a young woman who thinks she's a dog.We already know Shah Rukh Khan is a Douglas Adams fan because in March 2015, he tweeted about time and perspective, both key themes in The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy and its related books We're a little worried about how Shah Rukh Khan is going to make time for, if that Season 2 offer does actually work out. One of Bollywood's busiest actors, SRK is working on director Imtiaz Ali's film with Anushka Sharma and will also begin shooting Aanand L Rai's next project, in which he plays a dwarf. SRK was last seen in, playing a Gujarati liquor baron.