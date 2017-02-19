Advertisement
The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 2: Rana Daggubati's Film Makes Rs 9.50 Crores

The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection: It is Rana Daggubati's first film after his Tamil movie Bangalore Naatkal released last year

  | February 19, 2017 15:27 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati in poster of the film

Rana Daggubati's underwater-war dramaThe Ghazi Attack hit screens on Friday and has already managed to score a sum of Rs 9.50 crores at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh pointed out that The Ghazi Attack, whose opening collection figures were Rs 4.25 crores, performed better on Saturday. "The Ghazi Attack showed an upward trend on Saturday," he tweeted. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with the Hindi version being distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to Mr Adarsh, the Hindi version of Rana Daggubati's film record a box office score of Rs 3.90 crores so far.

Mr Adarsh also made a prediction of sorts about the film and said that Rana Daggubati's film will expectedly deliver a better performance on Sunday as "word of mouth is hugely positive." Mr Adarsh provided a day-wise break-up of the collection figures:
 
 

The Ghazi Attack is Rana's first film after his Tamil movie Bangalore Naatkal released last year. The 32-year-old actor plays the role of naval officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma and co-starred with Taapsee Pannu and Kay Kay Menon in India's first underwater war film. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "One might be taken up a bit with the obvious novelty of the genre - The Ghazi Attack is India's first underwater war film."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Joly LLB 2 completed more than a week at the box office and has raked in a total of Rs 88.20 crores, reported Taran Adarsh:
 

Jolly LLB 2, which also stars Huma Qureshi, opened to good reviews, especially from Arshad Warsi, who featured in the first part of the Subhash Kapoor-directed series of films.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is all set for the sequel of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus - Baahubali: The Conclusion scheduled for April this year.
 

