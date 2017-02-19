The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 2: Rana Daggubati's Film Makes Rs 9.50 Crores

Mr Adarsh also made a prediction of sorts about the film and said that Rana Daggubati's film will expectedly deliver a better performance on Sunday as "word of mouth is hugely positive." Mr Adarsh provided a day-wise break-up of the collection figures:
#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: Rs 3.90 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: Rs 9.50 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2017
#TheGhaziAttack showed an upward trend on Sat... Biz is expected to witness momentum on Sun, since word of mouth is hugely positive...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2017
The Ghazi Attack is Rana's first film after his Tamil movie Bangalore Naatkal released last year. The 32-year-old actor plays the role of naval officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma and co-starred with Taapsee Pannu and Kay Kay Menon in India's first underwater war film. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "One might be taken up a bit with the obvious novelty of the genre - The Ghazi Attack is India's first underwater war film."
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Joly LLB 2 completed more than a week at the box office and has raked in a total of Rs 88.20 crores, reported Taran Adarsh:
#JollyLLB2shows 53.38% growth on Sat... Expect a much better Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: Rs 88.20 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2017
Jolly LLB 2, which also stars Huma Qureshi, opened to good reviews, especially from Arshad Warsi, who featured in the first part of the Subhash Kapoor-directed series of films.
Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is all set for the sequel of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus - Baahubali: The Conclusion scheduled for April this year.