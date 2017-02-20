The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 3: How Much Rana Daggubati's Film Has Made So Far

#TheGhaziAttack showed ample growth over the weekend... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr. Total: Rs. 6.70 cr... Note: Hindi version.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2017
Collectively, all versions of The Ghazi Attack made Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. Mr Adarsh tweeted:
#TheGhaziAttack - All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: Rs. 15.75 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2017
The Ghazi Attack is based on the mysterious sinking of a Pakistani submarine in 1971 off the east coast of India. An Indian submarine, the crew of which survived underwater for 18 days, claimed responsibility. Much of the movie is set underwater, and filming these scenes are believed to have been grueling.
The film stars Rana Daggubati as a Naval officer. The cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "The Ghazi Attack delivers many a riveting moment and is bolstered by the talent of a few capable actors. Its plot however, is devoid of any mystery.
Taapsee Pannu's latest Hindi film, Running Shaadi, also released last Friday. Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, will be seen next in April's Baahubali: The Conclusion, part two of director S S Rajamouli's fantasy epic in which he plays the villain Bhallala Deva.