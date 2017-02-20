Advertisement
The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 3: How Much Rana Daggubati's Film Has Made So Far

The Ghazi Attack box office collection: The Hindi version of Rana Daggubatis film has made Rs 6.25 crore

  | February 20, 2017 18:27 IST (New Delhi)
Ran Daggubati

The Ghazi Attack box office collection: Rana Daggubati in a poster of the film

Actor Rana Daggubati's recent release The Ghazi Attack, which opened on February 17, showed an upward trend in its box office graph over the first weekend. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 6.25 crore so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh who also placed the collective earnings of the film's three versions - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi - at Rs 15.75 crore. Mr Adarsh described the Hindi version's Friday to Sunday performance as 'ample growth,' reporting day-wise earnings as: Rs 1.65 crore on Friday, Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.80 crore on Sunday. The Hindi version of the film has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
 


Collectively, all versions of The Ghazi Attack made Rs 4.25 crore on Friday, Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. Mr Adarsh tweeted:
 


The Ghazi Attack is based on the mysterious sinking of a Pakistani submarine in 1971 off the east coast of India. An Indian submarine, the crew of which survived underwater for 18 days, claimed responsibility. Much of the movie is set underwater, and filming these scenes are believed to have been grueling.

The film stars Rana Daggubati as a Naval officer. The cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "The Ghazi Attack delivers many a riveting moment and is bolstered by the talent of a few capable actors. Its plot however, is devoid of any mystery.

Taapsee Pannu's latest Hindi film, Running Shaadi, also released last Friday. Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, will be seen next in April's Baahubali: The Conclusion, part two of director S S Rajamouli's fantasy epic in which he plays the villain Bhallala Deva.
 

Highlights

  • The Ghazi Attack has earned Rs 15.75 crores in total at the box office
  • The Hindi version of The Ghazi Attack pocketed Rs 2.80 crores on Day 3
  • The movie released on February 17
 

