The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 6: How Much Rana Daggubati's Film Has Made

Mr Adarsh also tweeted about collection figures of the Hindi version of the film, which has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Taran Adarsh mentioned, the Hindi version made Rs 1.50 crores on Wednesday, which is also the least.
#TheGhaziAttack - All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 3.65 cr, Tue 3.15 cr, Wed 2.40 cr. Total: Rs 24.95 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2017
#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.50 cr, Wed 1.10 cr. Total: Rs 10.85 cr... Note: Hindi version.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2017
Rana plays the role of Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma in the film, which is based on the sinking of Pakistan Submarine PNS Ghazi by India's INS Rajput during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war. Talking about the film, Rana told iflickz.com, "For the first time in our cinema, you will see daring underwater stunts. We shot for them for 12 days taking all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in the Olympic pool, large parts of the underwater stunts were shot in the oceans off the coast of Vizag."
Directed by, Sankalp Reddyy, The Ghazi Attack also stars Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni.
Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon releases on Friday and is all set to give The Ghazi Attack some strong competition at the box office. Rangoon features an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.