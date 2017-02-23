Advertisement
The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 6: How Much Rana Daggubati's Film Has Made

The Ghazi Attack: The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of The Ghazi Attack hit screens on February 17, when it clashed with Arshad Warsi's Irada and Taapsee Pannu's Running Shaadi

  | February 23, 2017 20:24 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack: Rana Daggubati in a poster of the film

Rana Daggubati's new filmThe Ghazi Attack completed six days of its run at the box office and raked in a sum of Rs 24.95 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Wednesday, Rana Daggubati's underwater war drama, however, made a shade lesser than Tuesday, Mr Adarsh reported. The Ghazi Attack recorded a collection of Rs 2.40 crores which has been the least so far. The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of The Ghazi Attack hit screens on February 17, when it clashed with Arshad Warsi's Irada and Taapsee Pannu's Running Shaadi. Taapse also features as a Bangladeshi migrant in The Ghazi Attack.

Mr Adarsh also tweeted about collection figures of the Hindi version of the film, which has been distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Taran Adarsh mentioned, the Hindi version made Rs 1.50 crores on Wednesday, which is also the least.
 
 

Rana plays the role of Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma in the film, which is based on the sinking of Pakistan Submarine PNS Ghazi by India's INS Rajput during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war. Talking about the film, Rana told iflickz.com, "For the first time in our cinema, you will see daring underwater stunts. We shot for them for 12 days taking all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in the Olympic pool, large parts of the underwater stunts were shot in the oceans off the coast of Vizag."

Directed by, Sankalp Reddyy, The Ghazi Attack also stars Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon releases on Friday and is all set to give The Ghazi Attack some strong competition at the box office. Rangoon features an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Highlights

  • The Ghazi Attack recorded a collection of Rs 2.40 cr on Wednesday
  • The Hindi version of the film made Rs 1.50 crores on Wednesday
  • Taapse also features as a Bangladeshi migrant in the film
 

