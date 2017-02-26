The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 9: Rana Daggubati's Film 'Maintains The Consistency'

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about the collection figures of the Hindi version of the film:
#TheGhaziAttack maintains the consistency... [Week 2] Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.05 cr. Total: 13.80 cr. Note: Hindi version.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2017
All versions:
#TheGhaziAttack - ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: 32.40 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2017
The Ghazi Attack opened with Arshad Warsi's Irada and Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh's Running Shaadi.
The Ghazi Attack is based on the true story of how Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi was sunk by Indian submarine S21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Rana Daggubati, 32, features as Lt Commander Arjun Varma. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the Hindi version of the film. The Telugu-language Ghazireleased in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack. The film, a war drama with gruelling underwater scenes, is India's first underwater war-at-sea film.
After The Ghazi Attack, Rana Daggubati will be seen in the concluding part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion as Bhallala Deva.The film also stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, a sequel to 2015 blockbuster Baahubali will release on April 28.