The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 9: Rana Daggubati's Film 'Maintains The Consistency'

The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection: Rana Daggubati's film collected Rs 1.05 crore at the box office on Saturday

  | February 26, 2017 17:38 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

Rana Daggubati in a poster from the film

Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack managed to collect Rs 1.05 crore at the box office on Saturday, Day 9, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's current total now stands at Rs 13.80 crore. The war drama simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on February 17. In its Week 2, all the versions of the Sankalp Reddy-directed film collected Rs 32.40 crore, tweeted Mr Adarsh. The Ghazi Attack managed to collect nearly Rs 4 crore on Day 1. Mr Adarsh tweeted, TheGhaziAttack 'maintains the consistency.' The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about the collection figures of the Hindi version of the film:


 

All versions:
 

The Ghazi Attack opened with Arshad Warsi's Irada and Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh's Running Shaadi.

The Ghazi Attack is based on the true story of how Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi was sunk by Indian submarine S21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Rana Daggubati, 32, features as Lt Commander Arjun Varma. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced the Hindi version of the film. The Telugu-language Ghazireleased in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack. The film, a war drama with gruelling underwater scenes, is India's first underwater war-at-sea film.

After The Ghazi Attack, Rana Daggubati will be seen in the concluding part of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion as Bhallala Deva.The film also stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, a sequel to 2015 blockbuster Baahubali will release on April 28.
 

