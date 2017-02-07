The Ghazi Attack: Rana Daggubati Was 'Gasping For Sunlight' By The End Of Shoot

Rana Daggubati who plays Lt.Commander Arujn Varma in The Ghazi Attack, recalled his experience during the underwater shoot. The actor told IANS: "The naval sailors possess tremendous amount of grit as they live life without surfacing from underwater for days altogether, breathing the same air virtually every day."
The Ghazi Attack is an underwater story of men aboard Indian submarine S-21 who destroyed Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into the Indian waters to destroy INS Vikrant.
The film is Sankalp Reddy's debut in direction and is partially based on the book penned by him, Blue Fish. The Ghazi Attack stars Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles. Late actor Om Puri and Nassar will also feature in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on February 17.
(With IANS inputs)