Jolly LLB 2: The Deleted Scene That Is Akshay Kumar's Favourite

"Kya nazara hai nuzoor, sab ek saath kha rahe hain (What a scene, everyone eating together)," he remarks. "Yeh court hain, yaha toh sab khaate hain (This is a court, everyone eats here)," retorts Justice Tripathi, referring to bribe-taking. "Tweet karva diyo isko," adds Justice Tripathi, much pleased with his own wit and verbosity.
The scene, as tweeted by Akshay Kumar:
Thank you so much for giving so much love to #JollyLLB2 Sharing with you'll one of my favourite deleted scene, have a Jolly good morning pic.twitter.com/wOOOXW0egL? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2017
Four scenes from the film were deleted on order of the Bombay High Court but this is not apparently one of them.
Jolly LLB 2, co-starring Huma Qureshi and Sayani Gupta, released on February 10 and has made Rs 95.44 crore in 10 days, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is expected to collect 100 crore this week. Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit starring Arshad Warsi as maverick lawyer Jagdish or Jolly. Saurabh Shukla is the only actor from the previous film to return.
Akshay Kumar now has two more films to look forward to this year - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar and 2.0, in which he plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth, no less.