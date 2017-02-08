This Is When Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3 Will Release In Theatres

Check Ram Gopal Varma's tweet here:
Sarkar 3 to release on April 7th..On My Birthday pic.twitter.com/mjOGmiBino? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 8, 2017
Sarkar 3, is the Indian version of Godfather film series. Amitabh Bachchan portrays the role of Mumbai-based mafia king in the film. Sarkar 3 will have actor Amit Sadh playing Subhash Nagre's grandson and the Kaabil actress will play a character who wants to take revenge on Sarkar for killing her father, Vishnu Nagare, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon in the previous series. Bharat Dabholkar and Rohini Hattangadi will also feature in the film.
Ram Gopal Varma has proved his versatility with films such as - Rangeela, Satya and Company. His last Bollywood project was 2016 filmVeerappan, based on real life Indian bandit.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Deepak Sehgal's courtroom drama film Pink. This year, the 74-year-old actor will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's forthcoming film Aankhen 2, which is scheduled to release on Diwali. Amitabh Bachchan is also committed to working on Yash Raj Films' next venture Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan.