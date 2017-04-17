This Mahabharata Film's Budget Is 1000 Crore. Did You Do A Double Take? Read On

The new screen adaptation of Mahabharata will be filmed in six languages and dubbed in more. "The film will be shot primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages," PTI quoted a press report released by the businessman's company, which will produce the film.
The film is expected to have a stellar cast comprising big names from both Hollywood and Bollywood, reported PTI. "This film will have an identity across continents, with their representatives donning the myriad characters in The Mahabharata. A global team led by an internationally renowned casting director will handpick the cast," PTI quoted the press release as saying.
Meanwhile, Shetty hoped that the film will be re-made in over 100 languages. "I am confident that this film will be adapted in over 100 languages and reach over three billion people across the world," PTI quoted Shetty as saying in the press release.
V A Shrikumar Menon, who is helm the film, revealed that a team has been working on the project for a few years now. "We are fully geared to attain the next level of production quality and visual magic, as well as narrative wizardry with this initiative," he added, reported PTI.
(With PTI inputs)