This New Picture Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Is Breaking The Internet

In March, Kareena Kapoor fan clubs shared a picture of the 36-year-old actress kissing Taimur.
Two months back, the Omkara actress was photographed on a drive with Taimur.
Will embed pic A picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif Ali Khan's phone, also went viral on the Internet.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They have co-starred in films like- Omkara, Agent Vinod, Tashan and Kurbaan.
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Udta Punjab, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon along with Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in Baazaar, co-produced by Nikkhil Advani. Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie Chef.