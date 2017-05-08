Advertisement
This New Picture Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Is Breaking The Internet

A new picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is being circulating on social media by fans

  | May 08, 2017 21:33 IST (New Delhi)
A picture of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur went viral in March (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor )

Highlights

  • In March, a picture of Kareena Kapoor kissing Taimur had gone viral
  • Saif and Kareena were blessed with a baby boy on December 20
  • Kareena and Saif have co-starred in Omkara, Agent Vinod and Tashan
A new photograph of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is being circulated on social media. The adorable picture which has been shared by Kareena Kapoor fan clubs will definitely drive away your Monday blues. The picture that has gone viral on social media shows little Taimur seated on a stroller, sporting a cap in style. Ever since his birth, Taimur Ali Khan has made headlines. A huge controversy had broken out on the Internet over his name. Several people assumed that Saif and Kareena had named their child after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century. Taimur was born on December 20 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

See the picture that is going viral on the Internet here:
 


In March, Kareena Kapoor fan clubs shared a picture of the 36-year-old actress kissing Taimur.
 
 

Baby boy.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on


Two months back, the Omkara actress was photographed on a drive with Taimur.
 
Kareena Kapoor spotted on a drive with son Taimur



Will embed pic A picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif Ali Khan's phone, also went viral on the Internet.
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They have co-starred in films like- Omkara, Agent Vinod, Tashan and Kurbaan.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Udta Punjab, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon along with Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in Baazaar, co-produced by Nikkhil Advani. Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie Chef.
 

 

