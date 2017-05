This New Picture Of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur Is Breaking The Internet

#New ; the handsome , cute and lovely boy #taimuralikhan #taimuralikhanpataudi #taimur #KareenaKapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #kareena #bebo #. A post shared by Queen and princess (@kareena_dorra) on May 8, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

A new photograph of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is being circulated on social media. The adorable picture which has been shared by Kareena Kapoor fan clubs will definitely drive away your Monday blues. The picture that has gone viral on social media shows little Taimur seated on a stroller, sporting a cap in style. Ever since his birth, Taimur Ali Khan has made headlines . A huge controversy had broken out on the Internet over his name. Several people assumed that Saif and Kareena had named their child after Timur, the Mongolian invader who sacked Delhi in the 14th century. Taimur was born on December 20 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.See the picture that is going viral on the Internet here:Two months back, theactress was photographed on a drive with Taimur.Will embed pic A picture of Taimur, accessed from Saif Ali Khan's phone, also went viral on the Internet.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They have co-starred in films like-andKareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next be seen in Shashanka Ghosh'salong with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.Saif Ali Khan was last seen inalong with Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. He will next be seen in, co-produced by Nikkhil Advani. Saif Ali Khan will also feature in the Indian remake of 2014 Hollywood movie