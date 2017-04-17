This Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan And Rani Mukerji Hugging Will Give You The Warm Fuzzies

This photo is guaranteed to give you a warm, fuzzy feeling.
Apart from the highlight of the day, Big B also shared photos of his 'new look', which were mistaken to be from Thugs Of Hindostan but were actually from the same ad he was shooting. Many were quite excited with the pictures of yesterday and my roots and of course much like many others thought that the look was for Thugs. It be for ad that I worked on yesterday with the affable Imtiaz Ali," he wrote on his blog.
These are the pictures Big B was referring to:
T 2493 - My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017
Rani Mukerji, 39, has worked with both Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek in Bunty Aur Bubly and Kabhi Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Her last project with Big B is 2006's Baabul. She has currently begun shooting for her comeback film Hitchki while Big B will next be seen in Sarkar 3.