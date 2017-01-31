Advertisement
This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan From Raees Party Was Captioned 'Wah Re Mere Dwarf'

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's next and the director shared a picture with SRK from the Raees party

  | January 31, 2017 17:09 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan photographed at the Raees party

We no longer need say Shah Rukh Khan is 'reportedly' playing a dwarf in director Aanand L Rai's next film - confirmation has been provided direct from the horse's mouth. SRK is currently enjoying the success of his new film Raees and on Monday night, Mr Rai was invited to a party celebrating the film's blockbuster status. At the party, SRK and Mr Rai took a picture in which the 51-year-old actor looks much shorter than his director. "This large hearted graceful superstar can go on his knees to make others look tall. Wah re mere dwarf," wrote the Raanjhanaa director, in a tweet with the photo. The film has not begun shooting yet.

The photo was originally tweeted by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, which co-produced Raees:


 

Little is known about the film. Last September, the Tanu Weds Manu director refused to divulge any details about the film's storyline but said that with Shah Rukh Khan in it, it had to be a romance, reported news agency IANS. "I don't want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you," said Mr Rai. "When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance," he added, reported IANS.

Here are some more pictures from the Raees party, which was attended by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Raees director Rahul Dholakia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani:
 
raees

Shah Rukh Khan and Team Raees at the party

raees

Raees party: Nawazuddin Siddiqui got the moves right

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster performance in Raees as a liquor baron has been well received by critics and cine-goers alike. Currently, the film's box office score is Rs 93 crores and counting.

SRK's film with Aanand L Rai is scheduled to hit screens on December 21, 2018. Shah Rukh Khan, 51, also has Imtiaz Ali's film in the pipeline. SRK co-stars with Anushka Sharma in the film, which may or may not be called Rahnuma.
 

  Shah Rukh and team celebrated the success on Raees on Monday
  The party was also attended by director Aanand L Rai
  Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's film
 

