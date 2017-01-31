This Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan From Raees Party Was Captioned 'Wah Re Mere Dwarf'

The photo was originally tweeted by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, which co-produced Raees:
The Dwarf & his Director! @iamsrk@aanandlrai#RaeesSuccessPartypic.twitter.com/h0K2XbwIow? Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) January 30, 2017
Little is known about the film. Last September, the Tanu Weds Manu director refused to divulge any details about the film's storyline but said that with Shah Rukh Khan in it, it had to be a romance, reported news agency IANS. "I don't want to reveal the story. For now, I am keeping it to myself only. Hopefully, I can bring a great story for the audience. Let me save the suspense for you," said Mr Rai. "When an actor like Shah Rukh is there, it is bound to do something with romance," he added, reported IANS.
Here are some more pictures from the Raees party, which was attended by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone, Raees director Rahul Dholakia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani:
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster performance in Raees as a liquor baron has been well received by critics and cine-goers alike. Currently, the film's box office score is Rs 93 crores and counting.
SRK's film with Aanand L Rai is scheduled to hit screens on December 21, 2018. Shah Rukh Khan, 51, also has Imtiaz Ali's film in the pipeline. SRK co-stars with Anushka Sharma in the film, which may or may not be called Rahnuma.