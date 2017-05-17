Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Are Already At Work

Thugs Of Hindostan has already reached the status of a much-awaited film as it also includes Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in its cast. Aamir has worked with Katrina in Dhoom 3 while his blockbuster wrestling drama was Fatima's Bollywood debut.
Earlier this month, Aamir Khan welcomed the "last Thug", Katrina Kaif, on board, which prompted a hilarious reaction from Salman Khan, who will next be seen in Tubelight and also with Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai. "I'm such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger's tigress is a Thug," Salman wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, talking about her second film with Aamir, Fatima told news agency IANS: "After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch. It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate."
Thugs Of Hindostan will hit screens on Diwali next year.